Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched in Pune

With styling inspired by classic motorcycles, the Benelli Leoncino 500 has been launched in Pune at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first retro-modern motorcycle to be a part of their Indian portfolio.

Powering the motorcycle is a 500-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin that churns out 47.5 hp and 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care of by a 50-mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock (preload and rebound adjustable) at the rear. A pair of 320-mm discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers provide braking at the front while a single 260-mm disc handles duties at the rear. It also gets switchable dual-channel ABS. The Leoncino 500 will be offered only in two colours for now – Steel Grey and Leoncino Red.

The Leonicno 500 has no direct rivals in the market right now but it will have to hold its own against the larger, more torquey and much more affordable Royal Enfield 650 twins. From the styling perspective, the Leoncino 500 checks all the right boxes and is pleasing to the eye. As usual, Benelli have also managed to produce an enticing exhaust note as well. For more details on ride quality and feel, you will have to wait for our first ride report.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD – Benelli India, said that the brand have plans to usher in the made-for-India Imperiale 400 and other new models as well. When launched, the Imperiale 400 could threaten the likes of the single-cylinder Royal Enfields and Jawas; if priced right, of course.

Story: Joshua Varghese