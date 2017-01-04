All new Yamaha round the corner

Yamaha Motor India to launch a new machine on January 24

We recently published spy shots of what seems to be a 250-cc, single-cylinder Yamaha, and now we finally have an official teaser image from Yamaha, hinting at a new bike launch this month. We expect the new entrant in Yamaha’s line-up to be the FZ-25. The bike will most likely be powered by an all-new 250-cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes about 20 PS and 20 Nm. We are also hoping that the new bike will sport ABS, and assume that it will be priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh, to be competitive in the 200-cc segment. More details will only be known after the official launch.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 58 posts on Bike India. Email

