2020 BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Need to Know

We spent a few days with the 2020 BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a road test and here are a few things you need to know about it.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Styling

No significant changes here. The styling is identical to the BS4 Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle in these pictures looks different because it is kitted out with a selection of options from Royal Enfield’s Genuine Motorcycle Accessories catalogue. Of these, the touring seats stood out because they are significantly more comfortable than the standard seats. The canvas panniers add a nice retro touch and are quite easy to mount/unmount.

The instrument cluster has received a slight update in the form of a fuel reserve lamp that glows when the fuel level drops to less than three litres. Otherwise, the layout is the same as the BS4 model.

Riding Position

The Classic’s low saddle height keeps it within reach for most riders and its relaxed rider triangle further offers a neutral yet comfortable riding position. Thankfully, the pillion seat is also fairly roomy and well-padded, so road-tripping with company is certainly a possibility with this one.

Engine and Performance

The 2020 BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 346-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder UCE (Unit Construction Engine). This mill produces 19.3 hp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm (slightly less power but the same torque as the BS4 model) while mated to a five-speed gearbox. On road, these numbers translate into a 0-60 km/h time of a little more than five seconds a triple-digit top speed; that’s a significant improvement over the BS4 model. For the detailed numbers, check out the November issue of Bike India magazine.

Ride Experience

This engine may be more refined than its BS4 counterpart but is still yet to tick the right boxes in terms of refinement. When kept in its sweet spot, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 cruises effortlessly around town anywhere between 60 km/h and 80 km/h and on the highway, you can hold up to 110 km/h (indicated) if you are in a hurry.

In terms of ride quality, the Classic 350’s manners have remained unchanged. The 35-mm telescopic fork at the front and the twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear work well together to return a ride that is pliant and comfortable around town and poor roads alike. Although not fond of corner-carving, the set-up does not make you dread the bendy bits either. Dual-channel ABS is the biggest improvement for the Classic 350. The road test in the magazine will reveal just how much it has improved the braking figures for the motorcycle.

Bottom Line

At Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the RE Classic 350 is Rs 11,000 more expensive than the model it replaces but still among the more accessible options in its segment. It goes up against the Benelli Imperiale 400, the Honda H’ness CB 350 and the Jawas.

