Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha Introduce Electric Power Steering for Motorcycles

by Leave a Comment

Yamaha announced recently that they have developed a prototype of an Electric Power Steering (EPS) support system for motorcycles as a rider-aid contributing to improved motorcycle stability and agility.

EPS support system on a test bike


The newly developed EPS is a technology falling under the “Transforming Mobility” (transform mobility to expand human possibilities) focus area of the company’s long-term vision of art for human possibilities. Yamaha are carrying out development of the system seeing it as a technology not only for transforming mobility for greater fun, safety, and comfort but also as one connected to resolving societal issues in uniquely Yamaha ways.

The EPS support system employs sensor technologies that differ from those in power steering systems for automobiles and other four-wheeled vehicles. Utilizing a magnetostrictive torque sensor enables the system to function as a steering damper and provide assisted steering, thereby contributing to a motorcycle’s stability, improving agility, reducing rider fatigue, and more.

Electronic Power Steering (EPS) support system


In order to further expedite their R&D in a real-world scenario, the Yamaha Factory Racing Team will contest the All Japan Motocross Championship with two YZ450FMs and a YZ250F equipped with EPS. The company plans to use the wealth of data acquired through use in the harsh environment provided by top-level motocross competition to accelerate the system’s development and refinement. Yamaha aim to equip EPS on various motorcycles in order to provide a wide range of riders with greater motorcycling fun, safety, and comfort.

However, the electronic steering damper technology being developed by Yamaha is not entirely new as Honda have been using it since 2004 on their high-end motorcycles, but its damping rates are variable and adjusted by the ECU. Yamaha have taken the concept further by adding an actuator to assist with any steering input applied to the handlebar.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Image source: Yamaha

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Launched in India

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Bike India Awards 2022
Ultraviolette begins building the F77 community and acquires startup Triloki Smart Systems
Okinawa OKHI-90 Launched at Rs 1.2 lakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap