Upcoming Ducati Motorcycles in India in 2025

There are 14 upcoming Ducati motorcycles in 2025. The launches will include motorcycles from different segments, from Panigale to Streetfighter to Scrambler to DesertX, everything is lined up for this year. These 14 launches include nine new models which were showcased at the Ducati World Premiere 2025. The remaining five are limited edition models which will also arrive in India.

To keep the excitement intact throughout 2025, the upcoming Ducati motorcycles will be launched in a timely manner. The first quarter of 2025 will witness the launch of the DesertX Discovery and the seventh-generation Panigale V4. It will be followed by the Panigale V2 Final Edition and the second-generation Scrambler Dark, which we will see in the second quarter.

The third quarter of 2025 will bring the Multistrada V2 and the Scrambler Rizoma along with the third-generation Streetfighter V4, the Streetfighter V2 and the Panigale V2. The last addition would be an all-new motorcycle which will arrive in December 2025 to complete the line-up.

Moving the spotlight to limited editions, the list includes the Diavel V4 Bentley, the Panigale V2 Final Edition, the Panigale V4 Tricolore, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia and the Scrambler Rizoma.

Additionally, Ducati have decided to expand their network all over the country by opening several state-of-the-art dealerships across key cities in India in 2025.

Commenting on this announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, stated, “2025 will be an exciting year for Ducati as we continue to push boundaries with new launches which will be a benchmark in the big bike (above 800cc segment). Our commitment to provide the most sophisticated and performance-driven motorcycles in the Indian market is stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to introduce these new motorcycles, and with the addition of new dealerships, we’re looking forward to one of the most successful years for Ducati in India.”

An Italian brand launching 14 new motorcycles in India over a single year tells us that India has progressed as a motorcycle market. It is also a clear indication that India has become one of Ducati’s key markets.