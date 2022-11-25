Ultraviolette F77 Launched

Ultraviolette have launched the F77 for Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and the top variant is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is limited to just 77 units and reserved for select buyers.

The middle variant Recon comes at a sticker price of Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The F77 is available in three trims – Shadow, Airstrike and Laser, and then there is the Limited Edition. The F77 Recon is powered by an integrated 10.3-kWh, lithium-ion battery architecture that supports 95 Nm of peak torque and 29 kW (38.9 hp) of power. The company claims a range of 307 km off a single charge. The base model houses a 7.1-kWh battery that makes 27 kW (36.2 hp) and 85 Nm of peak torque while promising a range of 206 km. The Limited Edition uses a 10.3-kWh battery that supports 30.2 kW (40.5 hp) and 100 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 152 km/h and does a 0-60 km/h dash in 2.9 seconds and touches the 100-km/h mark in 7.8 seconds.

The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,340 mm with a seat height of 800 mm and tips the scales at 207 kg. The base model is 10 kg lighter. The battery is housed within the steel-trellis aluminium bulk frame with a 41-mm USD fork up front and a monoschock at the rear. The F77 runs on 17-inch wheels and with a 320-mm disc up front and a 230-mm disc at the rear.

There are three ride modes on offer – Glide, Combat and Ballistic, the selected mode is shown on a five-inch TFT dash. The left side of the bar has a control pad to navigate through the digital dash and on the right side is the ride mode selector along with arm/disarm button. Other features include nine-axis IMU, dual-channel ABS, navigation, Bluetooth tethering, geo-fencing and vehicle locator, to name a few.

The F77 gets a standard charger that gives a range of 35 km in an hour, a boost charger in the same amount of time will give a range of 75 km. The company offers a warranty of three years or 30,000 km on the vehicle and eight years or 1,00,000 km on the battery.

Speaking during the launch of the F77, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s relentless pursuit for design and performance, and we can proudly claim that it is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and features. The F77 proves that superior performance and uncompromising power can be packed in a stunning form factor that India has been waiting for, and very soon it will be available globally.”

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, added, “With its commercial launch, the F77 is undeniably the most technologically advanced electric motorcycle in India that is backed by over five years of R&D. Although built as an urban, high-performance sports motorcycle, we at Ultraviolette have spent the last couple of years putting the F77 through some of the roughest and extreme terrains and weather conditions across the country, proving its capability and safety features. We cannot wait for customers across the board, both enthusiasts and seasoned riders, to experience the unparalleled performance and the Ultraviolette ownership journey.”



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: What is the Matter