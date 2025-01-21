Two-wheeled Tasting Tour

In an effort to sample the menus at some of Pune’s most interesting eateries, we undertook a culinary journey on the city streets astride BGauss electric scooters



Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Anvay Mahajan and BGauss



I’m a foodie at heart and a proud Punekar. So, when I got an opportunity to go on the BGauss BG-Eats Food Trail, a ride featuring some of Pune’s finest culinary spots, I couldn’t resist.

BGauss, an electric scooter brand, organised an 11-kilometre-long ride for their customers and the media, taking us to some of the city’s top food destinations. The event got kicked off with a felicitation ceremony honouring various media professionals, influencers, and journalists. To add to the excitement, the renowned Marathi film industry celebrity, Swapnil Joshi, made a grand entry as the special guest at the event. A meet-and-greet session with Swapnil Joshi gave a lively and engaging touch to the event.



BGauss also offered a glimpse into their future plans by displaying two new electric cycles. The event itself served as the first destination for food, where we were treated to poha at Sudamache Pohe and masala tea at Yewale Chaha. The poha was delightfully soft, while the tea leaned slightly towards the sweeter side.

With our taste buds thus suitably tickled, we geared up for the ride across the city. The scooters were prepped and ready for the ride. The one allotted to us for the day was the BGauss RUV350. After a quick photo session with the guests during the flag-off ceremony, we left for our first stop on the food trail. After a 20-minute ride, we arrived at Surbhi Veg. Here we were served a veg grilled cheese sandwich and a glass of watermelon juice. While the juice was wonderfully refreshing, perfectly suited to Pune’s weather, the sandwich left some room for improvement.



We then continued our journey and, within 20 minutes, arrived at S A Dosa Café. Here we were treated to an array of fusion dishes, including mini idli with sambar and chutney, a slice of pizza-dosa, and mango mastani. The pizza-dosa and mango mastani, both specialities of S A Dosa Café, were exceptionally delicious. However, the mini idli was somewhat overshadowed by the outstanding flavours of the other two dishes.

Our final stop on this ride was the iconic Durga Café. Sipping their signature cold coffee on a sunny afternoon was a perfect way to wrap up an eventful day.

As the ride drew to a close, we made our way to the BGauss showroom, where the scooters were returned. With our tummies full, new memories collected, and friendships formed along the journey, we parted ways, marking the culmination of a delightful culinary experience.