Ampere Reo 80 Launched

The Ampere Reo 80 has been launched at Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter does not require a driving licence or registration to use. 

The Ampere Reo 80 is an upgraded version of the Reo. The electric scooter is designed for low-speed travel, which is why it has a top speed of less than 25 km/h. The Reo 80 is available in four dual-tone colours, black, white, blue, and red. The scooter has keyless ignition as it gets a key fob instead of a standard key. 

The Ampere Reo 80 is powered by a humble 1.44-kWh battery and is propelled forward by a 0.25-kW motor. This small-capacity motor can produce up to 35 Nm of torque. The scooter is equipped with a disc brake in front and a drum brake at the rear. The front has a telescopic fork set-up while the rear gets a coil spring. As its name suggests, the EV has a claimed range of 80 km off a single charge and given it can do only 25 km/h so in an ideal situation, a user may get a ride time of approximately 3.25 hours.

Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “At Ampere, we are driven by the vision of enabling ‘Har Gully Electric’. With the launch of the all-new Ampere Reo 80, we are making electric mobility even more accessible and inclusive for our customers in India. This ensures that every rider, regardless of their budget or need, has a safe, reliable, and smart electric mobility option from Ampere.”

We are intrigued about the limited top speed and the relatively low capacity motor of the Ampere Reo 80 and we are definitely looking forward to testing this commuter EV in day-to-day situations and conditions it is made for. 

