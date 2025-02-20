TVS Ronin 2025 Launched

The TVS Ronin has been around since 2022, with the same 225.9-cc engine producing 20.4 hp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm. The new 2025 TVS Ronin starts at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new TVS Ronin runs on the same engine as before, has the same retro-modern styling and the same exhaust note, which I personally like. The bike has a 14-litre fuel tank, an all-LED setup with a “T”-shaped DRL in front. The Ronin’s fanbase is one of younger riders, so TVS focussed on making it more tech-savvy for their target audience. The bike has an LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity and mobile application integration as well. This enables the rider to use features like turn-by-turn navigation, SMS and call alerts, ride details and more. The Ronin also has two riding modes: Rain and Urban. These riding modes allow for better ABS control depending on the road conditions.

The updated TVS Ronin comes in three variants like before, only now the mid variant along with the top variant also receives dual-channel ABS. The base model is equipped with single-channel ABS. The major difference in the three variants are the colour options. The base variant comes in two colour options, Lightning Black and Magma Red while the mid and top both come in triple-tone colour options. The mid variant comes in two new colours; Charcoal Ember and Glacier Silver while the top variant comes in Nimbus Gray and Midnight Blue. Both the mid and top variants get vibrant gold forks while the base gets the plain black ones, although that’s just an aesthetic change. Finally, to differentiate the mid and top variants, the top model is equipped with adjustable levers and weighs in at exactly one kilogram more than the other variants.

The TVS Ronin has a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh for the base model, Rs 1.59 lakh for the mid and Rs 1.69 lakh for the top variant all ex-showroom.

