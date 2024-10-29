TVS Raider iGO Launched at Rs 98,389

The system that first premiered on the new TVS Jupiter 110 has now made its way to the Raider in the form of the TVS Raider iGO

The TVS Raider iGO is a new variant of the 125-cc commuter. It is priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom). Sitting below the Super Squad Edition variant, and with a price premium of Rs 685 over the split seat variant, the TVS Raider iGO is in the middle of the pack. The addition of the iGO variant brings the total number of TVS Raider trims to six, and their respective prices are:

Trim Price Drum Rs 84,869 Single Seat Rs 95,869 Split Seat Rs 97,709 iGO Rs 98,389 SSE Rs 1.01 lakh SX Rs 1.04 lakh

The main party trick of the TVS Raider iGO is of course the Boost feature, like the new Jupiter 110, where you get an additional 0.55 Nm of torque for a few seconds for improved acceleration. The boost comes in courtesy of the integrated starter-generator, which also provides 11.75 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm (the standard variant has 11.2 Nm at the same rpm). The claimed 0-60 km/h acceleration time is 5.8 seconds.

The rest of the key mechanicals of the TVS Raider iGO remain identical to the rest of the line-up, with a 124.8-cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine providing a peak output of 11.38 hp at 7,500 rpm. The TVS Raider iGO is visually different from the rest of the line-up as it gets an exclusive Nardo Grey paint job and red wheels, the second of which has kind of become a TVS signature design element at this point.

The main rivals of the TVS Raider iGO and other models in the Raider line-up are the Hero Xtreme 125R and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.