Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

TVS Raider iGO Launched at Rs 98,389

by Leave a Comment

The system that first premiered on the new TVS Jupiter 110 has now made its way to the Raider in the form of the TVS Raider iGO

The TVS Raider iGO is a new variant of the 125-cc commuter. It is priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom). Sitting below the Super Squad Edition variant, and with a price premium of Rs 685 over the split seat variant, the TVS Raider iGO is in the middle of the pack. The addition of the iGO variant brings the total number of TVS Raider trims to six, and their respective prices are:

TrimPrice
DrumRs 84,869
Single SeatRs 95,869
Split SeatRs 97,709
iGORs 98,389
SSERs 1.01 lakh
SXRs 1.04 lakh

The main party trick of the TVS Raider iGO is of course the Boost feature, like the new Jupiter 110, where you get an additional 0.55 Nm of torque for a few seconds for improved acceleration. The boost comes in courtesy of the integrated starter-generator, which also provides 11.75 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm (the standard variant has 11.2 Nm at the same rpm). The claimed 0-60 km/h acceleration time is 5.8 seconds.

The rest of the key mechanicals of the TVS Raider iGO remain identical to the rest of the line-up, with a 124.8-cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine providing a peak output of 11.38 hp at 7,500 rpm. The TVS Raider iGO is visually different from the rest of the line-up as it gets an exclusive Nardo Grey paint job and red wheels, the second of which has kind of become a TVS signature design element at this point.

The main rivals of the TVS Raider iGO and other models in the Raider line-up are the Hero Xtreme 125R and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

d.sayantan@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sayantan De – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Makes Global Debut
Reise Moto traceRad Tyre Review - Fresh Rubber
Ducati Desmo450 MX Wins Debut Championship in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap