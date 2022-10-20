TVS Raider Connected Variant launched for Rs 99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it makes way for a new 5-inch TFT display for the digital LCD display on the standard variant. There is a voice assist feature as well.



The Raider is never out of place in the urban space

TVS Raider Connected Variant now comes with a TFT display making provisions for Bluetooth tethering of the phone to the vehicle, one can receive notification alerts, weather forecast and turn-by-turn navigation as well. An interesting feature is how the bike navigates to the closest petrol pump automatically when there is a low fuel warning. Savvy!

With the addition of voice recognition, the rider can now control multiple functions just by asking the bike to do so, it includes using navigation, engaging music and adjusting brightness to name a few.

The bike still houses the same 124.8 cc, air and oil-cooled single cylinder engine mated to a five sped gearbox that puts out 11.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The two riding modes: Eco and Power alter the acceleration as the name respectively indicates. A standard telescopic unit at the front and a monoshock at the rear takes care of suspension duties and the bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking is done by a combi-braking system that has a petal disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The company claims a 0-60 km/h in 5.9 seconds and the top speed is rated at 99 km/h.

The new connected variant only comes with alloy wheels and goes up against the likes of Hero Glamour XTEC. The Connected Variant is the most affordable bike with a TF display and it comes with two colour options: black and yellow. The current price tag is introductory, chances are that it may hike up in the future. The drum and disc brake variants are priced at Rs 85,973 and Rs 93,489, respectively.