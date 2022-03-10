TVS Raider 125 Wins the IMOTY 2022

The 2022 IMOTY saw a few new members enter the jury as a new winner was crowned.

Said to be the ultimate prize of the best motorcycle in the country, the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year Award happens every year with a panel of the top-most journalists of our country evaluating the vehicles on various parameters to crown a deserving motorcycle of the year.

The motorcycles are judged on the basis of various aspects, such as price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian riding conditions.

In order to get into the nominations of the IMOTY, the vehicle must be manufactured between 1 December 2020 and 30 November 2021 and is usually a more mass-selling model, instead of a premium or, rather, an expensive one.

This year’s competitors were quite a mix of various genres of motorcycling, here’s the list: Benelli TRK 251, Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250. Honda CB200X, Royal Enfield Classic 350, TVS Raider 125 and the Yamaha FZ-X.

With big names on the list and some very interesting motorcycles too, we’re sure the judges did have a tough time deciding on a winner, however, the TVS Raider 125 took the crown for the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2022.

zNow that we’ve told you about the motorcycles, here’s a list of the members who make the ICOTY jury – Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Bike India), Sarmad Kadiri (Executive Editor, Bike India), Shivank Bhatt (Road Test Editor, AutoX), Rahul Ghosh (Associate Editor, Auto Today), Dipayan Dutta (Senior Special Correspondent, Auto Today), Bertrand D’Souza (Editor, OVERDRIVE), Rohit Paradkar (Asst Editor, OVERDRIVE), Sirish Chandran (Editor, Evo India), Aatish Mishra (Asst Editor, Evo India), Kartik Ware (Managing Editor, Motoring World), Janak Sorap (Features Writer, Motoring World), Vikrant Singh (Editor, Bikewale), Kranti Sambhav (Editor, Times Drive) and Abhay Verma (Editor, TURBOCHARGED)