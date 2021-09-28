TVS Raider 125 Rivals – Motorcycles under Rs 80,000

The Honda SP 125 sells like hot cakes and with interesting sales figures, the Hero Glamour poses strong competition. The recently-launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 is also quite an interesting offering. The latest entrant in the 125-cc segment is the TVS Raider. TVS did try their luck at the 125-cc segment with motorcycles such as the Victor GLX 125, Flame, and the Phoenix but failed to see the success they were looking for in the market. Now after a period of four years, TVS are back in the game with their sporty commuter – the Raider 125.

Engine TVS Raider Hero Glamour Honda SP 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine type Air-cooled, three-valve SOHC, single cylinder Air-cooled, two-valve SOHC, single cylinder Air-cooled, two-valve SOHC, single cylinder Air-cooled, two-valve SOHC, twin-spark, single cylinder Displacement 124.8 cc 124.7 cc 123.9 cc 124.4 cc Max Power 11.4 hp @ 7,500 rpm 10.7 hp @ 7,500 rpm 10.8 hp @ 7,500 rpm 11.8 hp @ 8,500 rpm Max Torque 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 10.8 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm 10.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Starting Electric start only 10.9 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Kick and Electric start Kick and Electric start Fuel Supply Fuel-injection Fuel-injection Fuel-injection Carburettor

All four motorcycles in this spec comparison have almost the same displacement and it is the Pulsar 125 that makes the highest power output. The Raider 125 is the second most powerful bike out of the four and gets a three-valve engine. Moreover, it is the only oil-cooled motorcycle here. All five motorcycles get a five-speed transmission. The engine on the Raider delivers the maximum torque at 11.2 Nm.

Dimensions TVS Raider Hero Glamour Honda SP 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Length 2,070 mm 2,051 mm 2,020 mm 2,055 mm Width 785 mm 720 mm 785 mm 755 mm Height 1,028 mm 1,074 mm 1,103 mm 1,060 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 10 litres 10 litres 11 litres 11.5 litres Kerb Weight 123 kg 123 kg 118 kg 140 kg

The TVS Raider 125 has the largest wheelbase among the four bikes in this comparison. It has the highest ground clearance too, measuring 180 mm and it is the same for the Hero Glamour. The seat height of the TVS Raider 125 is the lowest at 780 mm making it the ideal pick for short riders. Of all four bikes, the Glamour and the TVS Raider get the smallest fuel tank capacity at 10 litres. Out of the four, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the heaviest while the Honda SP 125 weighs the lightest.

Tyre and Brakes TVS Raider Hero Glamour Honda SP 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Tyre Size 80/100-17 80/100-18 80/100-18 80/100-17 Rear Tyre Size 100/90-17 100/80-18 80/100-18 100/90-17 Tyre Type Tubeless Tubeless Tubeless Tubeless Wheel Type Alloy Alloy Alloy Alloy Front Brake Drum Drum Drum Drum Rear Brake Drum Drum Drum Drum

The Raider is the only bike here to feature a rear monoshock. The bike gets an optional disc brake at the front and its size is the same as the remaining three motorcycles in this comparison at 240 mm. The Raider and the Pulsar 125 ride on 17-inch rims while the SP125 and Glamour get bigger 18-inch ones. While all four bikes use the same 80-section tyre up front, it is the Honda SP125 that gets the skinniest tyre at the rear.

Chassis and Suspension TVS Raider Hero Glamour Honda SP 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Chassis Single downtube frame Diamond type Diamond type Single downtube frame Front Suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear Suspension Monoshock, 5-step adjustable, gas-charged Twin shock-absorbers, 5-step adjustable Twin shock-absorbers Twin shock-absorbers, gas-damped

TVS Raider price in India starts at Rs 77,500 and this figure is for the entry-level drum-brake variant. On paper, this trim undercuts all its rivals but, if you look at the disc variant, it’s a different story. And the upcoming Smart Xonnect variant would be priced even higher. The Raider 125 is the most feature-loaded and the most modern-looking offering and, hence, makes a strong case for itself. While the TVS Raider does look like an interesting proposition, it would be interesting to see how it performs in the highly competitive 125-cc motorcycle segment.

Bike TVS Raider Hero Glamour Honda SP 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price Rs 77,500 Rs 74,900 Rs 78,381 Rs 77,843

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy