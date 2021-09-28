TVS Raider 125 Rivals – Motorcycles under Rs 80,000

Bike India

The Honda SP 125 sells like hot cakes and with interesting sales figures, the Hero Glamour poses strong competition. The recently-launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 is also quite an interesting offering. The latest entrant in the 125-cc segment is the TVS Raider. TVS did try their luck at the 125-cc segment with motorcycles such as the Victor GLX 125, Flame, and the Phoenix but failed to see the success they were looking for in the market. Now after a period of four years, TVS are back in the game with their sporty commuter – the Raider 125.

TVS Raider 125
EngineTVS RaiderHero GlamourHonda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine typeAir-cooled, three-valve SOHC, single cylinderAir-cooled, two-valve SOHC, single cylinderAir-cooled, two-valve SOHC, single cylinderAir-cooled, two-valve SOHC, twin-spark, single cylinder
Displacement124.8 cc124.7 cc123.9 cc124.4 cc
Max Power11.4 hp @ 7,500 rpm10.7 hp @ 7,500 rpm10.8 hp @ 7,500 rpm11.8 hp @ 8,500 rpm
Max Torque11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm10.8 Nm @ 7,500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
StartingElectric start only10.9 Nm @ 6,000 rpmKick and Electric startKick and Electric start
Fuel SupplyFuel-injectionFuel-injectionFuel-injectionCarburettor

All four motorcycles in this spec comparison have almost the same displacement and it is the Pulsar 125 that makes the highest power output. The Raider 125 is the second most powerful bike out of the four and gets a three-valve engine. Moreover, it is the only oil-cooled motorcycle here. All five motorcycles get a five-speed transmission. The engine on the Raider delivers the maximum torque at 11.2 Nm.

Hero-Glamour-Xtec-WEB
DimensionsTVS RaiderHero GlamourHonda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 125
Length2,070 mm2,051 mm2,020 mm2,055 mm
Width785 mm720 mm785 mm755 mm
Height1,028 mm1,074 mm1,103 mm1,060 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity10 litres10 litres11 litres11.5 litres
Kerb Weight123 kg123 kg118 kg140 kg

The TVS Raider 125 has the largest wheelbase among the four bikes in this comparison. It has the highest ground clearance too, measuring 180 mm and it is the same for the Hero Glamour. The seat height of the TVS Raider 125 is the lowest at 780 mm making it the ideal pick for short riders. Of all four bikes, the Glamour and the TVS Raider get the smallest fuel tank capacity at 10 litres. Out of the four, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the heaviest while the Honda SP 125 weighs the lightest.

Tyre and BrakesTVS RaiderHero GlamourHonda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 125
Front Tyre Size80/100-1780/100-1880/100-1880/100-17
Rear Tyre Size100/90-17100/80-1880/100-18100/90-17
Tyre TypeTubelessTubelessTubelessTubeless
Wheel TypeAlloyAlloyAlloyAlloy
Front BrakeDrumDrumDrumDrum
Rear BrakeDrumDrumDrumDrum

The Raider is the only bike here to feature a rear monoshock. The bike gets an optional disc brake at the front and its size is the same as the remaining three motorcycles in this comparison at 240 mm. The Raider and the Pulsar 125 ride on 17-inch rims while the SP125 and Glamour get bigger 18-inch ones. While all four bikes use the same 80-section tyre up front, it is the Honda SP125 that gets the skinniest tyre at the rear.

Chassis and SuspensionTVS RaiderHero GlamourHonda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 125
ChassisSingle downtube frameDiamond typeDiamond typeSingle downtube frame
Front SuspensionTelescopic forkTelescopic forkTelescopic forkTelescopic fork
Rear SuspensionMonoshock, 5-step adjustable, gas-chargedTwin shock-absorbers, 5-step adjustableTwin shock-absorbersTwin shock-absorbers, gas-damped

TVS Raider price in India starts at Rs 77,500 and this figure is for the entry-level drum-brake variant. On paper, this trim undercuts all its rivals but, if you look at the disc variant, it’s a different story. And the upcoming Smart Xonnect variant would be priced even higher. The Raider 125 is the most feature-loaded and the most modern-looking offering and, hence, makes a strong case for itself. While the TVS Raider does look like an interesting proposition, it would be interesting to see how it performs in the highly competitive 125-cc motorcycle segment.

BikeTVS RaiderHero GlamourHonda SP 125Bajaj Pulsar 125
PriceRs 77,500Rs 74,900Rs 78,381Rs 77,843

