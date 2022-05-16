TVS Racing Set for One Make Championship

TVS Racing have completed rider selection for their first-ever TVS Asia One Make Championship.
TVS Racing are now the first-ever Indian manufacturer to host their own championship at a global level – the TVS Asia One Make Championship.
TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, have announced their 16-rider squad that will compete in the TVS Asia One Make Championship. The first-ever road-racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level, the TVS Asia OMC, will be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).
The Asia One Make Championship selection was based on rider skill, their latest and best achievements, and their lap timings that ensured that only the best get selected in the debut championship. In addition, consistency and adaptability of riders were also some parameters taken into consideration.
The TVS Asia One Make Championship is a platform for new talent as well as one that showcases the qualities and capabilities of TVS Racing’s finest race bike, the TVS Apache RR 310, built around the manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle.
These are the selected riders for TVS Asia One Make Championship 2022:
|No
|Rider
|Country
|Gender
|1
|Muhamad Harith Farhan Baharin
|Malaysia
|Male
|2
|Muhamad Fitri Ashraf
|Malaysia
|Male
|3
|Agung Septian
|Indonesia
|Male
|4
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|Indonesia
|Male
|5
|Vorapong Malahuan
|Thailand
|Male
|6
|Nattaphon Kaewmun
|Thailand
|Male
|7
|Watcharin Tubtimon
|Thailand
|Male
|8
|Arsyad Rusydi
|Singapore
|Male
|9
|Kerwin Eins Golbert G Chang
|Philippines
|Male
|10
|Jagan Kumar
|India
|Male
|11
|KY Ahmed
|India
|Male
|12
|Deepak
|India
|Male
|13
|Miu Nakahara
|Japan
|Female
|14
|Hayato Kobayashi
|Japan
|Male
|15
|Varis Felix Fleming
|Australia
|Male
|16
|James Frederick Jacobs
|Australia
|Male
These riders will participate in four rounds of the TVS Asia OMC as per the schedule below:
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Circuit
|1
|27-29 May
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|2
|1-3 July
|Indonesia (TBC)
|Mandalika International Circuit
|3
|12-14 August
|Japan
|Sugo International Circuit
|4
|18-20 November
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
Story: Alshin Thomas
