TVS Racing Set for One Make Championship

TVS Racing are now the first-ever Indian manufacturer to host their own championship at a global level – the TVS Asia One Make Championship.

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, have announced their 16-rider squad that will compete in the TVS Asia One Make Championship. The first-ever road-racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level, the TVS Asia OMC, will be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The Asia One Make Championship selection was based on rider skill, their latest and best achievements, and their lap timings that ensured that only the best get selected in the debut championship. In addition, consistency and adaptability of riders were also some parameters taken into consideration.

The TVS Asia One Make Championship is a platform for new talent as well as one that showcases the qualities and capabilities of TVS Racing’s finest race bike, the TVS Apache RR 310, built around the manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle.

These are the selected riders for TVS Asia One Make Championship 2022:

No Rider Country Gender 1 Muhamad Harith Farhan Baharin Malaysia Male 2 Muhamad Fitri Ashraf Malaysia Male 3 Agung Septian Indonesia Male 4 Decky Tiarno Aldy Indonesia Male 5 Vorapong Malahuan Thailand Male 6 Nattaphon Kaewmun Thailand Male 7 Watcharin Tubtimon Thailand Male 8 Arsyad Rusydi Singapore Male 9 Kerwin Eins Golbert G Chang Philippines Male 10 Jagan Kumar India Male 11 KY Ahmed India Male 12 Deepak India Male 13 Miu Nakahara Japan Female 14 Hayato Kobayashi Japan Male 15 Varis Felix Fleming Australia Male 16 James Frederick Jacobs Australia Male

These riders will participate in four rounds of the TVS Asia OMC as per the schedule below:

Round Date Location Circuit 1 27-29 May Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 2 1-3 July Indonesia (TBC) Mandalika International Circuit 3 12-14 August Japan Sugo International Circuit 4 18-20 November Thailand Chang International Circuit



Story: Alshin Thomas

