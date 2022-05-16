Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Racing Set for One Make Championship

by Leave a Comment

TVS Racing have completed rider selection for their first-ever TVS Asia One Make Championship.

TVS Racing are now the first-ever Indian manufacturer to host their own championship at a global level – the TVS Asia One Make Championship.

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, have announced their 16-rider squad that will compete in the TVS Asia One Make Championship. The first-ever road-racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level, the TVS Asia OMC, will be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The Asia One Make Championship selection was based on rider skill, their latest and best achievements, and their lap timings that ensured that only the best get selected in the debut championship. In addition, consistency and adaptability of riders were also some parameters taken into consideration.

The TVS Asia One Make Championship is a platform for new talent as well as one that showcases the qualities and capabilities of TVS Racing’s finest race bike, the TVS Apache RR 310, built around the manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle.

These are the selected riders for TVS Asia One Make Championship 2022:

NoRiderCountryGender
1Muhamad Harith Farhan BaharinMalaysiaMale
2Muhamad Fitri AshrafMalaysiaMale
3Agung SeptianIndonesiaMale
4Decky Tiarno AldyIndonesiaMale
5Vorapong MalahuanThailandMale
6Nattaphon KaewmunThailandMale
7Watcharin TubtimonThailandMale
8Arsyad RusydiSingaporeMale
9Kerwin Eins Golbert G ChangPhilippinesMale
10Jagan KumarIndiaMale
11KY AhmedIndiaMale
12DeepakIndiaMale
13Miu NakaharaJapanFemale
14Hayato KobayashiJapanMale
15Varis Felix FlemingAustraliaMale
16James Frederick JacobsAustraliaMale

These riders will participate in four rounds of the TVS Asia OMC as per the schedule below:

RoundDateLocationCircuit
127-29 MayMalaysiaSepang International Circuit
21-3 JulyIndonesia (TBC)Mandalika International Circuit
312-14 AugustJapanSugo International Circuit
418-20 NovemberThailandChang International Circuit


Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: First EV Planet Store Launched in Pune

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

First EV Planet Store Launched in Pune
2022 Yamaha MT-10 – First Ride Review
Sarthak Chavan Creates History in Thailand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap