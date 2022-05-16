First EV Planet Store Launched in Pune

EV Planet, a one-stop shop for EV products have launched their first store in Pune.

EV Planet had their first store inaugurated at the hands of Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, and Mohnish Aurora, Founder and Managing Director of EV Planet. The store is located at Hermes Kunj, opposite the Conrad hotel in Pune.

EV Planet’s flagship store houses all sorts of EV products including riding accessories and gear from local, national, and international manufacturers, providing a range of options in the EV two-wheeler segment.

EV Planet’s second store is set to open in Goa soon. The company plans to launch stores across the country and will largely cater to the Indian, South-east Asian and the Middle-east markets in the coming years. The focus will be on stores in major cities across India, UAE, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, over the next five years. EV Planet and Kabira Mobility have come to a mutual agreement, in which EV Planet will open exclusive Kabira Mobility stores pan India.

EV Planet is also associated with Svitch Cycles, E-Motorad, Felidae Electric, Exer Energy, Motovolt, Rowwet Mobility, Kabira Mobility, Joy_E_Bikes, Detel India, Shema Electric and Solar, Revolution Works UK, Volta batteries and Replus batteries

Speaking on the launch, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, said, ‘Electric vehicles will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions in cities. Be it vehicle enthusiasts or the common man, it is impossible to miss the EV spread. I am happy to inaugurate EV Planet and wish their team our best towards their mission to provide exciting and reliable products from Indian and multinational manufacturers. Bajaj Finserv is already doing significant work in this space and we will ensure to provide EV Planet’s customers a seamless experience in financing.’

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Sarthak Chavan Creates History in Thailand