Sarthak Chavan Creates History in Thailand

Sarthak Chavan makes India proud by becoming the first Honda Racing India rider to finish on the podium at the Thailand Talent Cup.

At the Thailand Talent Cup 2022 held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Sarthak Chavan from Pune secured a podium finish. Not only is this a memorable achievement for the 15-year-old rider, it is also a matter of pride for the Honda Racing India team because this is the first time their rider has secured a third-place finish in that competition.

Chavan started the second race of the round in 12th position and then showcased exemplary skill to work his way up into the top three. Although the rain had created tricky conditions for racing, the youngster kept fighting to take third place, just 0.583 seconds behind the race winner. Chavan’s teammate, 16-year-old Kavin Quintal, also rode a good race. He started second-last on the grid but caught as many as five riders in the first lap, ultimately finishing the race in ninth place.

Commenting on this result, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “We are extremely happy with results of our riders in Round Two. Both Sarthak and Kavin showcased stellar performance and fighting spirit on international soil. Sarthak Chavan has made us all proud as it is for the first time in history of Honda India Racing that an Indian rider took a podium position at the Thailand Talent Cup. Also, this victory is a testimony of how our riders are consistently climbing up the ladder and getting ready for the international arena.”

The star of the occasion, Chavan, had this to say, “I am very happy with my performance in this round as I was able to give my maximum on the track. With learnings from last round and training with my mentors, I achieved third place on the podium. This win has boosted my confidence and I will continue to fight hard to bring more laurels for the country.”

Story: Joshua Varghese