TVS Jupiter ZX Launched with SmartXonnect and Voice Assist Feature

TVS Motor Company have introduced a new top-of-the-line variant to their Jupiter line-up, dubbed the ‘Jupiter ZX’, equipped with TVS SmartXonnect.

TVS SmartXonnect is an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile app available on both Android and iOS platforms. In addition to that, the Jupiter ZX also gets best-in-class technology such as a fully-digital console, a segment-first Voice Assist feature, Navigation Assist, and SMS/call alerts.

The Voice Assist feature works through voice commands given to the TVS SmartXonnect application via any Bluetooth device or even a helmet that is equipped with Bluetooth. The scooter’s response is seen on the speedometer and it also gives an audio feedback via the connected device.

The scooter now comes with Silver Oak colour inner panels that differentiate this flagship variant from the rest of the trims. TVS also offer the Jupiter ZX with a new dual-tone seat with a new design pattern. Furthermore, this Jupiter also gets a rear backrest to provide added comfort and convenience to the pillion.

The TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is equipped with intelliGO technology and a silent start thanks to an integrated starter-generator system. It also features an LED headlamp, a two-litre glovebox with mobile charger and a 21-litre storage space. The Jupiter ZX’s 110-cc engine develops 7.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

TVS have priced the Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect at Rs 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offer it in two colour options of Matte Black and Copper Brown.

Story: Alshin Thomas

