TVS iQube Long Term Review

The TVS iQube joined our fleet of long-term vehicles so I got the opportunity to ride it and use it for my daily commute.

The mid-spec “S” model that was provided to us is distinctive on the road because of its mint blue colour. I was astonished by how smooth and vibration-free this scooter is on the road after riding ICE vehicles for so long. This scooter does not even create a whining noise because of the silent hub-mounted motor. The main powertrain enhancement is shown by the size of the battery pack. The iQube S has a battery that is 3.4 kWh greater than the 2.2-kWh battery in the preceding variant. The motor, which has a peak power of 4.4 kW and a rated output of 3 kW, is unchanged.

This scooter is manageable in traffic and quite light at only 118 kg. While you’re riding, you may get all the necessary information on the 17.7-cm display. You may easily view all of your phone’s notifications straight away thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity feature.

I’ll be using this scooter, and the following section of this article will include my observations after 500 kilometres.



