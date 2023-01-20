HOP Electric Launch High Speed Variant Of Leo

The high-speed version of Hop Electric’s Leo electric scooter has been released. Hop Electric is an electric vehicle start-up based in Jaipur.

The brand-new Hop Leo is equipped with a 2.1-kWh BLDC hub motor that produces 2.95 hp and 90 Nm of torque at the wheel. The claimed range of this electric scooter is 120 km on a single charge. Additionally, it comes with an 850W smart charger that charges the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in around 2.5 hours.

Leo’s high-speed model provides four riding modes; Eco, Power, Sport, and Reverse. Regarding suspension, this electric vehicle has an upright telescopic fork up front and a hydraulic spring-loaded shock-absorber at the back.

Additionally, it has a combined-braking system with discs at both front and rear, and regenerative braking. The height of the electric scooter is 160 mm with 10-inch wheels both at the rear and at the front. Additionally, it has an LCD digital display with IP rating of IP 67/65, making it waterproof and dustproof and also has a choice to include a third-party GPS tracker.

Black, white, grey, blue, and red are the five different colour options for the scooter. The brand-new Hop Leo is offered at their showrooms throughout India and is priced at Rs 95,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



