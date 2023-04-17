TVS Eurogrip Launch New Superbike and Adventure-Touring Tyres

TVS Eurogrip, one of India’s leading tyre brands, have launched new superbike and adventure-touring tyres.

TVS Eurogrip have decided to foray into the superbike and adventure-touring tyre segment and have launched three new products to their tubeless tyre category. The launch was in Mumbai on 14 April 2023, and the new products were revealed in the presence of MS Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players. The launch was also attended by business partners of TVS and their customers.

Their latest products are:

Roadhound

A zero-degree steel belted radial tyre for superbikes that provides excellent grip, handling and mileage. According to TVS, the Roadhound is great for high speeds and its silica compound enhances wet grip and advanced tread geometry boosts stability and comfort. According to the TVS Eurogrip website, the Roadhound comes in 120/70-ZR17, 160/60 ZR17 and 180/55 ZR17 sizes.

Duratrail EB+ pattern

According to TVS, this aligned block type design offers superior grip and is excellent for on-off road applications. The grooves derive better stability and mileage, and the width expands from the centre to help expel water quickly. Exceptional cornering ability is a highlight of this product, this ensured by the rounded shoulder profile.

Terrabite DB+

A robust tyre built for tough terrains and off-roading. The bigger blocks give superior grip. Its strong construction and deeper treads provide long lasting durability.

Speaking on the products launched, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars. These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

