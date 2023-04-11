Updated Yamaha 155 cc Models Launched; new Aerox 155, R15, MT-15

The new 2023 Yamaha Aerox, YZF-R15, R15S, and MT-15 have been launched in India,. The 155-cc engine is now BS6-II OBD2 compliant.

Yamaha Motor India have launched their new 2023 Aerox 155 that meets new emission norms and is now also equipped with a Traction Control System (TCS). The maxi-sports scooter is the first in its segment to feature TCS.

Yamaha say the Traction Control System (TCS) on the 2023 Aerox 155 will aid in maximising performance by minimising wheelspin and improve control in any riding condition. Furthermore, the latest version of the Aerox 155 is now E20 fuel compliant and also comes equipped with on-board diagnostics (OBD2) system.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155-cc engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT automatic, the liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC motor produces a maximum of 15 hp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the 2023 Aerox 155 now gets a hazard system as standard and a new silver colour scheme, purchasable at a price tag of Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Yamaha have also announced the launch of the 2023 variants of their premium range of two-wheelers.

For 2023, Yamaha are now providing the R15 V4.0 with a quickshifter in the Intensity White colour scheme at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) along with the existing Racing Blue colour. The R15S on the other hand gets the same 155-cc engine as the R15 V4.0, racing inspired LCD screen and is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the MT-15 V2.0 gets two new variants and two colour schemes to choose from – the Bluetooth (Y-Connect) equipped variant and non-equipped variant in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black avatars.

Speaking on the occassion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Since its launch, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has been the ultimate game changer in the Indian scooter market. It impressed every two-wheeler enthusiast in India with its style, class-leading performance, and unparalleled features. The new 2023 Aerox 155 takes this to the next level with new and exciting features that will surely adorn your every ride with more thrills. With the new Aerox 155 and upgrades in our premium motorcycle variants including the MT-15 V2.0, R15 V4.0 and R15S, we are confident that our customers would appreciate Yamaha’s constant endeavour towards bringing the latest and greatest in two-wheeler features and technology for the Indian market”.

Story: Alshin Thomas

