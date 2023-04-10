Bike India

Bajaj and Triumph Launch Next Phase of Partnership

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have announced the successful transfer of Triumph’s India Sales and Marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. This launches the next phase of their partnership, effective from 1 April 2023, where all the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles had announced a strategic partnership back in 2020, wherein both the companies confirmed they will collaborate on jointly creating a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto already operate four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj three-wheeler range of products. The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6,000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. All the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide high quality customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards.

Both companies are set to confirm the launch of the new mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles, later in the year. Bajaj Auto plan to launch Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities in the next two years, while the motorcycles will be jointly developed by the two organisations at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Talking about the strategic partnership, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director Bajaj Auto, said: “We are very excited that the time to bring the results of the joint work of Triumph and Bajaj Auto teams is drawing closer. We welcome the Triumph dealerships into the Bajaj Auto family and offer them an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands. We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles.”

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, said: “This is an important partnership for Triumph which continues to progress very well. The Triumph dealer network has been great business partners for Triumph, they have achieved many great results with Triumph Motorcycles here in India and have served our 9,000 plus customers incredibly well since we entered the market back in 2014. We are excited about the growth that we can now achieve through our partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd, here in India, and look forward to welcoming many more customers to the Triumph brand.”

BMW S 1000 RR (2023) First Ride Review – The'Super Tech' Superbike

