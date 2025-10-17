TVS Apache RTX Launched in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 1.99 Ex-showroom

Bike India

TVS has launched their first-ever adventure motorcycle, the Apache RTX, in India.

Story: Salman Bargir

Apache RTX Viper Green.web

One of the most awaited Indian motorcycles of 2025, the TVS Apache RTX, is finally here. Priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), TVS has positioned it as an adventure-rally tourer—a motorcycle more oriented towards long-distance touring, and designed to look the part. Its silhouette is unmistakably that of an adventure tourer, with a rugged profile where all panels merge seamlessly for a cohesive design.

Headlight.web

The Apache RTX features all-LED lighting, with DRLs integrated into both the headlamp and tail-lamp units. Sitting below a tall windscreen are twin-LED headlights equipped with automatic brightness intensity control and follow-me-home functionality. The 12.5-litre sculpted fuel tank is flanked by muscular tank shrouds with vents. The split seat setup features a rider seat placed at a height of 835 mm. While the pillion sits slightly higher, there is a wide, chunky grab rail for support. Viewed from the side, the ADV showcases a contrasting white frame and an upswept exhaust, likely contributing to its claimed 500 mm water-wading capability.

Tank.web

Alongside the Apache RTX, TVS has also debuted its first fully in-house-developed engine platform, the RT-XD4. This 299.1-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivers 36 hp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7000 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel via a brass-coated chain. 

TVS claims that the RT-XD4 has been engineered for performance, reliability, and durability, and employs dual oil pumps with a split-chamber crankcase, and a dual-breather system to reduce oil contamination and improve consumption. A plasma-coated cylinder block has been used to enhance endurance, while dual cooling jackets (water + oil), a two-way thermostat, and a patented duct-and-deflector system have been added to ensure optimal thermal management. Further, a high-inertia cranktrain, targeted oil jets, and hydrodynamic cam bearings have been used to further refine its smoothness and longevity. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch with lean-segment plates. Riders can toggle between four ride modes—Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally— enabled by a ride-by-wire throttle system.

Front wheel n disc.web

The Apache RTX features what TVS calls a synchro-stiff chassis. It comprises a steel trellis frame, paired with an aluminium die-cast swingarm to offer both rigidity and stability. With 200 mm of ground clearance, it is expected to stay true to its adventure-touring intent. While suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm USD cartridge fork with adjustable damping and 180 mm of travel up front, the rear employs a monoshock with a floating piston, also offering 180 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc with a radial caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a floating caliper, governed by a dual-channel ABS system, with the rear ABS switchable for off-road use. The motorcycle rides on Eurogrip Explo-R Plus radial tyres,110/80 at the front and 150/70 at the rear, mounted on 19-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels, respectively.

TFT.web

The Apache RTX also comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster offering WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. It features map mirroring via a connected smartphone and GoPro controls for a connected GoPro camera.

USB charging port.web

Safety and rider aids include traction control, wheelie mitigation, terrain-adaptive ABS, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). TVS also offers a wide range of official accessories, such as a raised front fender, knuckle guards, aluminium bash plate, tank guard, rear tyre hugger, luggage rack, top box, panniers, and a USB charger, among others.

Tour.web

In addition, TVS has introduced an exclusive RTX line of riding gear and apparel, featuring TVS Racing x Alpinestars touring jackets and pants as well as TVS Racing full-gauntlet gloves, adventure riding boots, and dual-sport helmets.

Apache RTX Viper Green.web 2

The TVS Apache RTX is available in five colour options — Viper Green, Metallic Blue, Pearl White, Lightning Black, and Tarn Bronze — and is offered in Base, Top, and Build-to-Order (BTO) variants, priced at an introductory ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh, and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

