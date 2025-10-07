TVS Raider Gets New Variants

Bike India

TVS has launched two new variants of their Raider premium commuter motorcycle.

The TVS Raider, the brand’s premium commuter motorcycle, has been enhanced with the addition of two new variants — SXC DD and TFT DD that bring in several segment-first features. While the Raider already benefits from TVS’s iGO Assist and Glide Through Technology, it now gains a new TFT display with over 99 features, a rear disc brake, and a follow-me headlamp.

The new variant also gets two different coloured 17-inch alloy wheels, a red, sporty six-spoke at the front and a similar black at the rear. The wheels are now wrapped with wider tyres. The front gets a 90/90 instead of a 80/100 and the rear gets a 110/80 instead of 100/90. 

The TVS Raider continues to be powered by a 124.8-cc single cylinder, three-valve, oil-cooled engine that produces 11.4 hp and a segment leading 11.75 Nm, aided by iGO assist. iGO assist is basically a system, in which an integrated starter generator with the help of the battery and a controller —in addition to auto starting and shutting the motorcycle’s engine during brief halts— provides a brief surge of torque. Glide Through Technology (GTT) allows the motorcycle to be ridden at slow speeds, by just releasing the clutch, without the need of throttle inputs.

Previously offered in five trims — Drum, Single Seat, Split Seat, iGo, and SSE — the Raider range now covers a broader price band, starting at ₹80,500 (ex-showroom) for the base Drum variant and goes up to ₹95,600 (ex-showroom) for the new top-end TFT DD variant. The new SXC DD, positioned below the top-end variant, features a negative LCD display, and is priced at ₹93,800 (ex-showroom).

