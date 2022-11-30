TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched for Rs 1.30 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition have been launched at Rs 1.30 lakh. It adorns a new Pearl White paint scheme to the already existing colour options along with a few other cosmetic changes and a Bullpup exhaust.

The bike wears a pearl white colour with red accents that look quite contrasting and attractive, accentuating the sports character of the bike. It also gets a new exhaust unit that the company has dubbed “Bullpup’ exhaust. It is inspired by the bullpup machine gun and while it looks bigger when compared to the standard exhaust unit, the company says it is one-kilogram lighter. The special edition also gets adjustable levers as standard.

Mechanically, the bike remains the same, mated to a five-speed gearbox is a 159-cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 17 hp and 14 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are done by a conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike runs on 17-inch tubeless tyres with a disc brake up front and a drum unit at the rear. It gets a single-channel ABS. The bike is 2035 mm long, 790 mm wide, 1050 mm tall with a ground clearance of 180 mm and a fuel tank of 12 litres. The seat height is 800 mm and the wheelbase measures 1357 mm. Other noteworthy features include ride modes, LED headlamp unit with DRLs, gearshift indicator, rear radial tyre, dual tone seat and alloy wheels to name a few.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour-coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V takes on the likes of the Yamaha FZS, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda X-Blade and Pulsar NS160 to name a few.



Story: Sumesh Soman



