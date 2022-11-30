Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched for Rs 1.30 Lakh

by Leave a Comment

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition have been launched at Rs 1.30 lakh. It adorns a new Pearl White paint scheme to the already existing colour options along with a few other cosmetic changes and a Bullpup exhaust.

The bike wears a pearl white colour with red accents that look quite contrasting and attractive, accentuating the sports character of the bike. It also gets a new exhaust unit that the company has dubbed “Bullpup’ exhaust. It is inspired by the bullpup machine gun and while it looks bigger when compared to the standard exhaust unit, the company says it is one-kilogram lighter. The special edition also gets adjustable levers as standard.

Mechanically, the bike remains the same, mated to a five-speed gearbox is a 159-cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 17 hp and 14 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are done by a conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike runs on 17-inch tubeless tyres with a disc brake up front and a drum unit at the rear. It gets a single-channel ABS. The bike is 2035 mm long, 790 mm wide, 1050 mm tall with a ground clearance of 180 mm and a fuel tank of 12 litres. The seat height is 800 mm and the wheelbase measures 1357 mm. Other noteworthy features include ride modes, LED headlamp unit with DRLs, gearshift indicator, rear radial tyre, dual tone seat and alloy wheels to name a few.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour-coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V takes on the likes of the Yamaha FZS, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda X-Blade and Pulsar NS160 to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Reise Moto Tyres Launched in India

s.soman@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sumesh Soman – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Hero Lectro F3i - Electric Keeps You Going
Reise Moto Tyres Launched in India
Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets New Colours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap