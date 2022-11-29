Reise Moto Tyres Launched in India



Reise Moto have launched their premium two-wheeler tyre brand ‘Reise’ in India. Under the Reise brand, the company have launched 26 Stock Keeping Unit (SKUs) in phase one under six sub-brands – trailR, tourR, traceR and troopR for the motorcycles category and tripR and twistR for the scooters category.

In the motorcycles category – trailR series has been crafted for the off-roader, while the tourR is designed for the relaxed adventurer who wants to munch miles on the go; traceR series are racetrack-inspired sticky road tyres for the corner carvers, and the troopR caters to the commuter segment. In the scooters category, tripR series are touring tyres to cover longer distances, and twistR series is for quick spins in and around the city. Reise Moto is developing a formidable network of distributor partners to sell the Reise range of tyres.



Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder and Managing Director, Reise Moto said, “In today’s highly dynamic Indian two-wheeler space, the key is to serve the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of enthusiasts who expect a lot more from their machines than just commuting. Reise Moto is a result of our ingrained understanding of the Indian tyre industry, with an aim to bridge the gap in the demand for international quality range of tyres for Indian roads. Our first and continuing goal is to elevate and deliver world-class riding experience, encouraging and inspiring Reise riders to take on new roads with the confidence to ride more.”



All these SKUs have the same DNA and engineering as the international range of Mitas tyres that have proven their credentials at the grilling rally championships such as the Paris-Dakar. The company claims that all the tyres undergo 182 rigorous assessments, through subjective and objective outdoor testing which are done to validate the product performance by professional test riders.

“India is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. We are confident that Reise Moto with its extensive range, will become the most aspired and dominant player in the two-wheeler tyre market,” Mahansaria added.

For Reise Moto, Mahansaria Group has joined hands with the European brand Mitas to manufacture performance two-wheeler tyres and entered into a 76:24 joint venture (JV) with Mitas to set up a 30-plus acre greenfield manufacturing facility in Saykha, Gujarat, India. The plant manufactures performance two-wheeler tyres under the brand name Mitas for European and North American markets and under the brand name Reise for the domestic market in India.

Paolo Pompei, President, Trelleborg Wheels Systems said, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with the Mahansaria Group, and the journey we plan together. With the best of our European technological expertise and the best practices between the two companies, we have a strong belief in Mahansaria Group to make Reise one of the strong brands in the high-performance market in India, while supporting the continuous growth of our Mitas brand worldwide.”

In addition to offering the widest range of international quality tyres for the Indian market, Reise Moto also plans to create specially curated brand experiential initiatives such as the off-road training academy and backcountry trails for encouraging and engaging with the two-wheeler ‘touring’ and ‘adventure’ enthusiasts in India.



An official price list of the product is yet to be disclosed.



Story: Sumesh Soman



