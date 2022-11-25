Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets New Colours

Royal Enfield have introduced three distinctive, terrain-inspired colourways for the Himalayan along with a range of upgrades – Glacier Blue, Sleet Black and Dune Brown. The new Himalayan will feature a neat debossed logo on the grill and side panels, and a USB charging port for on-the-go convenience.

The Glacier Blue takes inspiration from the crystal clear glacial lakes that adorn the Himalayas, while the Dune Brown represents the cold Himalayan deserts of Hunder situated in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Royal Enfield have also brought back the popular Sleet pattern, but in a new Black version called the Sleet Black, inspired by the glistening razor-sharp sleet on rock surfaces.

Starting 24 November, the new motorcycle will be available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at INR 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch of the new colourways, B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said, “Launched in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a stellar performing motorcycle in our portfolio. Developed and designed from decades of experience of riding in the mountains, and thousands of kilometres of traversing some of the toughest terrain, the Himalayan has undoubtedly created a new segment of accessible adventure touring for riders across the world. A simple, versatile, go-anywhere motorcycle, the Himalayan has resonated well with millions of adventure aficionados and has brought in new riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield community. The reliable and consistent performance of the Himalayan coupled with the introduction of these new terrain-inspired hues will definitely add more colour to every adventure.”



Story: Sumesh Soman

