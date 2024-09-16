TVS Apache RR 310 2025 Launched From Rs 2.75 lakh

The TVS Apache RR 310 has received a few significant upgrades and has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 2.75 lakh and going up to Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is their flagship motorcycle and it was borne out of a partnership with BMW Motorrad. On the racetrack, TVS Racing used the RR 310 as a base to build their record-breaking Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) race machine which achieved a top speed of 215.90 km/h while completing a lap of the Chang International Circuit in Thailand in one minute and 49.742 seconds.

The latest TVS Apache RR 310 will be offered in two variants and three Built To Order (BTO) options. The addition of winglets on the fairing is the most significant change to the motorcycle’s styling. TVS claim that these aero elements are capable of delivering up to three kg of downforce but did not mention at what speed the effect comes into play. Another interesting visual element is the new transparent clutch cover.

It continues to be powered by the same 312.2-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with no changes to displacement. TVS claim that by modifying the air intake system they have been able to improve the volumetric efficiency. Furthermore, they also said that a new lightweight aluminium forged piston does duty in the engine. Consequently, the power output has increased by close to 12 per cent when compared to its predecessor. Now, the RR 310 develops 38 hp at 9,800 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm (in Track and Sport modes). For reference, its predecessor made 34 hp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. That is a decent upgrade. There are four riding modes on offer; Track, Sport, Urban and Rain. In Urban and Rain modes, the output is restricted to 30 hp at 7,600 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm.









No changes have been made to the six-speed transmission but it is worth noting that it gets a bi-directional quick-shifter. In its latest iteration, the RR 310 has also become the first motorcycle in this segment to offer cruise control but there is more. Other features on offer include tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC). The RT-DSC works off a six-axis IMU which also supports other safety features such as cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. Some changes have been made to the vertical five-inch display to support the latest in connectivity including the TVS Connect app.

The BTO programme that was introduced back in 2021 is available in this motorcycle too. There are two kits on offer (Dynamic and Dynamic Pro) but only one race replica colour option that can be personalised with the customer’s choice of racing number. In terms of componentry, the Dynamic kit offers adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment at the front fork, and preload and rebound damping at the rear monoshock. Additionally, it also includes TPMS and a brass-coated drive chain. In the Dynamic Pro kit, one can expect all that and the RT-DSC.

The ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

Red (without quick-shifter): Rs 2.75 lakh

Red (with quick-shifter): Rs 2.92 lakh

Bomber Grey: Rs 2.97 lakh

BTO Race Replica colour: additional Rs 7,000

BTO Dynamic kit: additional Rs 18,000

BTO Dynamic Pro kit: additional Rs 16,000

