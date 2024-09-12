TVS Jupiter 110 v Honda Activa 6G v Hero Pleasure+

The TVS Jupiter 110 is the hottest new entrant in the 110-cc scooter segment. Will it dethrone the segment king Honda Activa 6G? Well we’ve put together a quick comparison along with the Hero Pleasure+ to tell you how it is. If you want to read our full review about the new Jupiter 110, click here. If you’re here for the spec comparo, read on.

Scooter TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa Hero Pleasure+ Engine 113.3-cc 109.51-cc 110.9-cc Power 29.6 hp 7.8 hp 8.1 hp Torque 29.8 Nm 8.9 Nm 8.7 Nm

As evident, the TVS Jupiter 110 has the highest torque figures, but it the Hero Pleasure+ that takes the cake with the most power. The Jupiter is also the one with the highest displacement.

Scooter TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa Hero Pleasure+ Weight 105 kg 106 kg (kerb) 104 kg (kerb) Front Brake 130-mm drum Drum 130-mm drum Rear Brake 130-mm drum Drum 130-mm drum Front Tyre 90/90-12, tubeless 90/90-12, tubeless 90/100-10, tubeless Rear Tyre 90/90-12, tubeless 90/100-10, tubeless 90/100-10, tubeless Fuel Tank

Capacity – 5.3-litre 4.8-litre

The TVS Jupiter 110 is the only scooter that has 12-inch wheels at the front and the rear, this makes the ride more stable at high speeds. The Jupiter 110 is also the only scooter to get a 220-mm disc at the front for its top-of-the-line variant.

Scooter TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa Hero Pleasure+ Keyless start and go No Yes No Front storage

compartment Yes, with USB charging port No Yes, with USB charging port LED lighting Yes (top variant) Only headlamps Yes (top variant)

The Honda Activa is the only one in this segment to get keyless go (Smart Key) in this segment. But the Activa misses out on a storage compartment at the front. The Hero and the TVS both get LED lighting on their top-of-the-line variants.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 73,700 onwards, while the Honda Activa 6G is priced from Rs 77,803 and the Hero Pleasure+ is priced at Rs 77,133, all ex-showroom. The base variant of the Jupiter is also significantly more accessible than the rivals, a huge point in its favour.