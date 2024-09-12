TVS Jupiter 110 v Honda Activa 6G v Hero Pleasure+

The TVS Jupiter 110 is the hottest new entrant in the 110-cc scooter segment. Will it dethrone the segment king Honda Activa 6G? Well we’ve put together a quick comparison along with the Hero Pleasure+ to tell you how it is. If you want to read our full review about the new Jupiter 110, click here. If you’re here for the spec comparo, read on.
|Scooter
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Honda Activa
|Hero Pleasure+
|Engine
|113.3-cc
|109.51-cc
|110.9-cc
|Power
|29.6 hp
|7.8 hp
|8.1 hp
|Torque
|29.8 Nm
|8.9 Nm
|8.7 Nm
As evident, the TVS Jupiter 110 has the highest torque figures, but it the Hero Pleasure+ that takes the cake with the most power. The Jupiter is also the one with the highest displacement.
|Scooter
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Honda Activa
|Hero Pleasure+
|Weight
|105 kg
|106 kg (kerb)
|104 kg (kerb)
|Front Brake
|130-mm drum
|Drum
|130-mm drum
|Rear Brake
|130-mm drum
|Drum
|130-mm drum
|Front Tyre
|90/90-12, tubeless
|90/90-12, tubeless
|90/100-10, tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|90/90-12, tubeless
|90/100-10, tubeless
|90/100-10, tubeless
|Fuel Tank
Capacity
|–
|5.3-litre
|4.8-litre
The TVS Jupiter 110 is the only scooter that has 12-inch wheels at the front and the rear, this makes the ride more stable at high speeds. The Jupiter 110 is also the only scooter to get a 220-mm disc at the front for its top-of-the-line variant.
|Scooter
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Honda Activa
|Hero Pleasure+
|Keyless start and go
|No
|Yes
|No
|Front storage
compartment
|Yes, with USB charging port
|No
|Yes, with USB charging port
|LED lighting
|Yes (top variant)
|Only headlamps
|Yes (top variant)
The Honda Activa is the only one in this segment to get keyless go (Smart Key) in this segment. But the Activa misses out on a storage compartment at the front. The Hero and the TVS both get LED lighting on their top-of-the-line variants.
The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 73,700 onwards, while the Honda Activa 6G is priced from Rs 77,803 and the Hero Pleasure+ is priced at Rs 77,133, all ex-showroom. The base variant of the Jupiter is also significantly more accessible than the rivals, a huge point in its favour.
