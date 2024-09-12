TVS Jupiter 110 v Honda Activa 6G v Hero Pleasure+

Bike India

The TVS Jupiter 110 is the hottest new entrant in the 110-cc scooter segment. Will it dethrone the segment king Honda Activa 6G? Well we’ve put together a quick comparison along with the Hero Pleasure+ to tell you how it is. If you want to read our full review about the new Jupiter 110, click here. If you’re here for the spec comparo, read on.

ScooterTVS Jupiter 110Honda ActivaHero Pleasure+
Engine113.3-cc109.51-cc110.9-cc
Power29.6 hp7.8 hp8.1 hp
Torque29.8 Nm8.9 Nm8.7 Nm

As evident, the TVS Jupiter 110 has the highest torque figures, but it the Hero Pleasure+ that takes the cake with the most power. The Jupiter is also the one with the highest displacement.

ScooterTVS Jupiter 110Honda ActivaHero Pleasure+
Weight105 kg106 kg (kerb)104 kg (kerb)
Front Brake130-mm drumDrum130-mm drum
Rear Brake130-mm drumDrum130-mm drum
Front Tyre90/90-12, tubeless90/90-12, tubeless90/100-10, tubeless
Rear Tyre90/90-12, tubeless90/100-10, tubeless90/100-10, tubeless
Fuel Tank
Capacity		5.3-litre4.8-litre

The TVS Jupiter 110 is the only scooter that has 12-inch wheels at the front and the rear, this makes the ride more stable at high speeds. The Jupiter 110 is also the only scooter to get a 220-mm disc at the front for its top-of-the-line variant.

ScooterTVS Jupiter 110Honda ActivaHero Pleasure+
Keyless start and goNoYesNo
Front storage
compartment		Yes, with USB charging portNoYes, with USB charging port
LED lightingYes (top variant)Only headlampsYes (top variant)

The Honda Activa is the only one in this segment to get keyless go (Smart Key) in this segment. But the Activa misses out on a storage compartment at the front. The Hero and the TVS both get LED lighting on their top-of-the-line variants.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 73,700 onwards, while the Honda Activa 6G is priced from Rs 77,803 and the Hero Pleasure+ is priced at Rs 77,133, all ex-showroom. The base variant of the Jupiter is also significantly more accessible than the rivals, a huge point in its favour.

