Triumph Tiger 1200 Need to Know

Recently, we were in Shimla to ride the new Triumph Tiger 1200 motorcycles and here is a list of things you need to know about the new flagship Tiger.

Styling

The new Tiger 1200 boasts of many features that make it an evolution in every sense but the change in design has been relatively subtle. Minimal bodywork with maximum exposure of the engine and chassis has been a familiar design language for the big Tigers for a while now and Triumph have decided to continue with that formula. The only bodywork on the motorcycle comprise dual-tone panels that lead the visual line from the reworked headlamp all the way to the motorcycle’s 20-litre fuel tank. Although it continues to look massive, the new Tiger’s styling is significantly leaner and somehow more aggressive than its predecessor. I believe that part of this aggression is derived from the new LED headlamp. A sleek, modern unit replaces the older bulbous one and it goes well with the motorcycle’s new look. The motorcycles we rode were also equipped with crash guards around the bodywork and the engine, giving it a go-anywhere-and-everywhere stance.

A key visual difference between the GT and Rally models are the wheels. The GT Pro uses 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels while the Rally Pro is equipped with a 18- and 21-inch spoke wheel set-up along with tubeless tyres. Both GT Pro and Rally Pro are offered with 20-litre fuel tanks as standard but should one need more range, Triumph have that covered as well with the Explorer variants. These motorcycles are significantly larger than the Pro series thanks to their large 30-litre fuel tanks. Furthermore, they also feature more electronic equipment.

Instrument Console and Electronics

The instrument cluster on the Tiger 1200 is a familiar seven-inch colour TFT screen that offers Triumph’s familiar layout and a myriad of options including the My Triumph connectivity system. The layout is easy to read and the joystick on the left-hand-side of the handlebar makes toggling through the menus a simple affair but there is a noticeable lag at times. Hill hold, cruise control, suspension damping, riding modes, cornering traction control and keyless functionality are among the list of features offered as standard. Furthermore, the Explorer variants also get the Triumph Blind Spot Radar System developed in partnership with Continental. Unfortunately, we did not get to ride any of the Explorer models this time.

Riding Position

With an 850-mm saddle height, it is the most accessible motorcycle of the lot and it can be dropped by an additional 20 mm with the low-seat accessory. The seat itself is well-padded to support long hours on the road. The wide base offers reasonable comfort and the taper towards the fuel tank makes flat-footing easy for most riders taller than 5′ 10″.

Although Triumph claim that the centre of gravity is lower, the way the weight is distributed demands a considerable amount of strength to move the motorcycle around. Thankfully, the need for such muscle evaporates once the motorcycle is in motion. The foot-pegs are just right – neither too far forward nor behind – and wide handlebars complete a relaxed rider triangle that also offers phenomenal leverage at the bars and improved manoeuvrability. Furthermore, low seating and windscreen work well to offer great wind protection. Big engines like this one are naturally prone to producing significant amounts of heat and Triumph have done a commendable job of deflecting it away from the rider. To the extent that there was never an instance throughout the day when I was bothered by the heat.

Engine

A new 1,160-cc, liquid-cooled, triple-cylinder engine is the heart of this new Tiger. It dishes out a whopping 150 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 130 Nm at 7,000 rpm while mated to a well-spaced six-speed transmission. The biggest change in this engine is the use of a ‘T-plane’ crank which we first saw in the Tiger 900. This new crank arrangement in tandem with an uneven 1-3-2 firing order results in two short gaps between the first two power pulses and a long gap before the third one arrives, giving the engine a different character at low- and mid-ranges respectively. This new mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission and Triumph are offering a quickshifter as an accessory.

Ride Experience – GT Pro

In spite of its weight, the Tiger was fairly easy to manage once in motion and never seemed to be a handful as I tackled the slow-moving traffic of Shimla town. The relatively compact design and manoeuvrability gave me the confidence to point the Tiger towards whatever gaps emerged and use the engine’s generous torque band and quick throttle response to make rapid overtakes.

Sure, it is no sportbike on stilts but it is no slouch either. With the suspension set up just right and Road mode selected, any reservation I had about the motorcycle’s weight was lost to the wind. The triple now makes an exhilarating soundtrack that screams towards the top of the rev range and barks aggressively while downshifting, contributing in spades to an already enjoyable experience. The Tiger only waited for me to select a line and flick it onto its side. Then it powered through curve after curve like a locomotive on rails. It is easy to get carried away when riding a powerful motorcycle on well-paved mountain roads but Triumph have that covered with top-shelf braking componentry. Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers bite into twin discs at the front and the ferocity of braking is precisely regulated by the Magura MC1 radial master cylinder. With the safety net of cornering ABS in place, in most instances, I found myself using just one finger to set the pace into a corner.

At this point, I must point out that the Tiger 1200s come equipped with Showa semi-active suspension that features automatic preload along with electronic adjustment. In the softest setting, the ride is plush and mellow; best for bad roads and relaxed motoring. In the stiffest setting, the rear of the motorcycle rises significantly, making the Tiger ready to turn into a corner at the drop of a hat. Personally, I found the mid setting offers the best compromise – a healthy mix of stability and comfort. On the twisty roads of Shimla, Road mode, the grip generated by the Metzeler Tourance tyres and this suspension set-up offered the best dividends in terms of ride experience.

Ride Experience – Rally Pro

Having enjoyed the luxury of grip on tarmac, it was time to explore terrain where traction was at a premium and the Rally Pro was built for the task. The spoked wheels wrapped with tubeless Metzeler Karoo tyres easily speak about this Tiger’s intentions. If that is not enough, then the higher ground clearance and longer-travel suspension settles it. Even at a standstill, it is easy to see that this is the more menacing model between the two but, thankfully, it is not purely off-road-focussed.

Triumph understand that even Rally Pro owners will spend most of their time on tarmac so they have retained as much of the road manners as possible while improving its off-road ability. The larger wheels and the dual-purpose tyres offer slightly lesser grip and turn-in performance as compared to the GT Pro but there is more than enough potential to make road riding exciting. Weighing 249 kg, this motorcycle is ironically four kilos heavier than the GT Pro.

Off-road mode is the easiest way to get to grips with the Rally Pro’s potential and the exclusive Off-road Pro mode unlocks the full suite by switching off a few electronic rider aids. Hill hold is another special feature for the Rally range and rather useful for those tricky incline starts. Riding the trails on a tall, quarter-ton motorcycle with the traction control off should have been an intimidating experience but it was not. Even with the traction control off in Off-road Pro mode, the linear fuelling made it easy to play with the throttle and the precise braking feel helped me keep things in check whenever my enthusiasm got the better of me. Minor slides were easily corrected and the Rally Pro never seemed to be out of shape or overly boisterous. Even so, I had one spill on the trail and I am glad to report that the Tiger took the beating gracefully. The robust crash guards saved the motorcycle from any major damage and I was back in the saddle once again, riding as usual.

Price

Triumph have further sweetened the deal by pricing this motorcycle rather aggressively. The GT Pro is priced at Rs 19.19 lakh and the Rally Pro is priced at Rs 20.19 lakh. Their respective Explorer variants cost an additional Rs 1.50 lakh; all prices are ex-showroom. For the kit they offer as standard, these new Tigers are significant value for money propositions and the competition have enough reason to be worried.