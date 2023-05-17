The Hero Karizma XMR is Almost Here

A production-ready model was recently showcased at a dealer event and its spy shots have now been leaked online.

The images, although not very clear, reveal lots of details about the upcoming motorcycle.

From the looks of it, the Karizma XMR receives a super-sport-like aggressive design overall but comes complimented by a raised handlebar, making it more of a sport-tourer.

The XMR is expected to come with a 210-cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that produces around 25 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle in the images here is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Hero have given petal disc brakes at either end to cover braking duties.

Hero are expected to make an official announcement soon regarding the Karizma XMR.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure Spoke Wheel Variant Launched

Image source : Economic Times