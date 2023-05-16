Bike India

2023 KTM 390 Adventure Spoke Wheel Variant Launched

The new 2023 KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheel edition from the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, joins the updated Adventure series. It is priced at Rs 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheel comes with a 14.5-litre fuel tank that claims to offer a range of over 400 kilometres and the vehicle boasts LED headlights along with a tall and adjustable windshield to meet various rider needs.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheel is built with a frame inspired by the race-proven KTM 450 Rally featuring a lightweight yet stable trellis frame. It features WP Apex suspension at either end with the front USD fork with rebound damping and a rear monoshock getting with adjustable spring preload. It also boasts heavy-duty spoked wheels set to perfectly complement the off-road-oriented tyres.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheel also packs a slipper clutch and comes with intelligent rider aids such as the off-road ABS, allowing riders to lock up their rear wheel to steer the rear end into corners, as well as a TFT display.

The compact engine displaces 373.2 cc and delivers a maximum power of 32 kW (43.5 hp) at 9,000 rpm, with a peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is currently available only in the “Rally Orange” colour.

Story: Kanishk Mehta

Also read: Harley-Davidson Unveil CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide

