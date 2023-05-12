Harley-Davidson Unveil CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide

Harley-Davidson, the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer updated their Custom Vehicle Operations(CVO) collection with new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said: “With the introduction of the all-new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, we’ve completely reimagined two of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles and redefined the boundaries of CVO in the process.” He also claims that these motorcycles represent a new era of innovation, design, engineering and technology that is going to elevate the Grand American Touring experience.

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

H-D’s commitment to innovation is unmatchable with the redesigned aesthetics of these iconic motorcycles. The headlight and fairing design will catch the eye of enthusiasts. The CVO Street Glide features a restructured batwing fairing with an undercut beneath headlight, integrated indicators and a squared-off “omega-shaped” headlight.

The CVO Road Glide gets an aggressive look with a revised “sharknose” fairing design which goes well with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The wide LED headlight is crafted to match the twin headlights of former Road Glide models with indicators positioned within the outer portion of the fairing.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

At the heart of the new motorcycles is the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine with Variable Valve Timing technology (VVT), believed to give a significant leap in performance. A new suspension, infotainment system, and paint and finish are other major upgrades.

While the complete performance specifications are still under wraps, expectations are running high for these motorcycles. More information will be revealed on 7 June 2023.



Story: Aswin Sreenivasan

Also Read: TVS and KidZania Launch Racing Experience Centre