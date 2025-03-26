Suzuki Motorcycle India Fleet Now OBD-2B-compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India have a respectable fleet with around nine different motorcycles and scooters. This entire fleet is now OBD-2B-compliant. Alongside, they have also introduced the Avenis Special Edition.

Suzuki Motorcycle launched the updated Avenis and Burgman scooters which now comply with OBD-2B regulations. This makes their entire fleet compliant with these emission norms. “OBD-2B” stands for On-Board Diagnostics Phase 2B, an onboard system that monitors engine health and emission produced by two-wheelers. OBD-2B represents the latest emission norms that manufacturers must meet for all vehicles sold in the Indian market.

Suzuki also took this opportunity to launch a special edition of the Avenis with a new colour combination of Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Matte Titanium Silver. This special edition starts at Rs 94,000 which makes it Rs 800 more than the standard Avenis, which costs Rs 93,200; all prices ex-showroom.

Since Suzuki are launching new colours for the Avenis, they could not leave behind the much loved Burgman. The Burgman comes in two variants, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. The Street EX is available in three colour options: the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No 2, and Metallic Royal Bronze.

The Burgman Street EX costs Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Burgman Street is priced at Rs 95,800 (ex-showroom) and has two variants, Standard Edition and Ride Connect. The new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and the Metallic Matte Black No 2 are available exclusively for the Ride Connect variant. The Pearl Moon Stone Gray is exclusive to the Standard Edition while both the variants are also available in Metallic Matte Black No 2, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green colour options.

The updated scooters are available across all Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships in India.

