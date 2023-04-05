Suzuki Motorcycle India Appoint Kenichi Umeda As New Managing Director

Suzuki Motorcyle India have announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as their new Managing Director, succeeding Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL).

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s latest Managing Director, Kenichi Umeda, brings to the table 27 years of industry experience across various global markets. Umeda will now be responsible for further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India’s position in the Indian and overseas markets. He is said to have a unique style of leadership, customer-centric business approach and above all, a refreshed sense of passion and commitment towards the Suzuki motorcycle brand.

Commenting on his appointment, Kenichi Umeda said, “I am excited to take on this new role and lead Suzuki Motorcycle’s operations in one of the worlds largest two-wheeler markets. India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception. I am very excited to work with the talented team at Suzuki Motorcycle India and contribute to the growth story.”

The appointment of Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director reflects Suzuki Motorcycle India’s commitment to focus on the growth of their Indian operations, which started in February 2006. They currently have six motorcycles on sale in India, ranging from the smallest bike in their stable, the Gixxer, starting at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) to their legendary Hayabusa priced at Rs 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Alshin Thomas

