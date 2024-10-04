Suzuki GSX-8R Launched in India

The Suzuki GSX-8R has been available overseas for a while now and it has finally made its way to India; launched at Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki GSX-8R is offered in three colours namely Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2. The styling is reminiscent of Suzuki’s sport bike heritage but has its own identity as well and this is the design language we can expect from Suzuki going forward. Lighting is LED all around while instrumentation is managed by a five-inch colour TFT LCD. Handlebars are forged aluminium clip-on units and the fuel tank can hold up to 14 litres. Although the 8R is not a replacement for that beautiful middleweight screamer, GSX-R600, it does aim to fill the void left by the R600. That is a Herculean task.

The Suzuki GSX-8R is powered by a 776-cc, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, DOHC, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft to mimic the uneven firing order of a V-twin. It develops 83 hp and 78 Nm of peak torque. We are not strangers to this engine because it is the same unit that does duty in the V-strom 800DE. Transmission is managed by a six-speed unit and a bi-directional quick-shifter is offered as standard.

The engine is a stressed member inside a steel twin spar chassis. Suspension equipment is from Hitachi Astemo (Showa). There is an USD SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork-Big Piston) at the front while the rear uses a preload-adjustable linked monoshock. It also gets an aluminium swingarm. Wheels are 17-inch cast alloy units and they are wrapped in Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres; 120/70ZR17 at the front and 180/55ZR17 at the rear.

Electronics on offer include ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and riding modes.

