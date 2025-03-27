Suzuki Access 125 Updated for 2025

The Suzuki Access 125 has been subtly updated for 2025 with revised design cues as well as certain mechanical changes. We took it for a spin to see what it feels like.

The Suzuki Access 125 has always been a no-nonsense and practical 125-cc scooter which has consistently been the go-to product for many people looking for a scooter in this segment. Over the years, it has undergone various small and large changes to keep improving upon its various aspects and retain its position as a solid offering in the 125-cc family scooter class.

This 2025 update comes across as one of the more subtle ones; you may not even realise that this is the updated Access at first glance but look closer and there are various styling tweaks which, in our opinion, make this scooter look more refined. Compared to the previous Access 125, this updated one comes across as the one with a cleaner execution of overall design.





While the headlight is more squared-off than before, the tail-light is segregated into three distinct parts which, to our eyes, makes it look like the face of a bird or a Pokémon or something in that realm. The external fuel filler cap is cleanly hidden away under a body-coloured flap above the tail-light and opens horizontally. In fact, the flap is so well integrated with the scooter that two of our colleagues didn’t even notice it and instinctively lifted the seat to see if it was underneath it.

The instrument cluster is a simple LCD unit that displays all the requisite information but also comes with Bluetooth-assisted features such as turn-by-turn navigation. A slightly annoying quirk here is that the left side of the screen stays completely blank unless one is using any of the Bluetooth features. While I’m not personally an avid user of connected tech, I have a gut feeling that if I owned this scooter, I’d use it purely to keep the left part of the screen from looking so empty.

Suzuki have made some tweaks to the mechanicals as well. They’ve lowered the revolutions per minute (rpm) at which the maximum torque is delivered by 500 and the torque has increased from 10 Nm to 10.2 Nm. The settings of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) have been modified and the idling rpm has been lowered. The air-box volume has gone up as well and it has resulted into better cooling. Suzuki also say that the Access starts quieter than before and we can confirm that the start-up is on the quieter side. They have made changes to the scooter’s cam profile, too: the intake cam lifts higher for increased air intake and the exhaust cam’s timing is adjusted to reduce overlap. The second catalytic converter has been removed in order to make the muffler more compact and Suzuki claim that the Access produces lesser emission than before.







This updated scooter feels adequately quick in the city and the 8.4-hp engine gets the job done. It handles well and although the suspension is slightly on the stiffer side, it is not uncomfortably so. The Access is generous in terms of space and convenience. Its wide seat is comfortable and accommodating for both the rider and the pillion and the footboard is spacious as well. I ran some errands around town astride this scooter and the footboard had space to place two medium-sized grocery bags while leaving enough space for me to place my feet. There are two utility hooks near the footboard and another two under the seat, the latter of which I didn’t end up using.

The price of the 2025 Suzuki Access 125 starts at around Rs 82,000 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 93,000 for the RideConnect edition (both prices ex-showroom). With the top-spec Jupiter 125 and Destini 125 being priced at around Rs 99,000 and Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) respectively, the Access’ price point is in the middle of the 125-cc family scooter segment.

Not much has changed but not many changes were required either. The Suzuki Access remains the solid, practical, and fun-to-ride scooter it’s always been.

