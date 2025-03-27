Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been launched in India starting from Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The Classic 350 and the now discontinued Classic 500 have been iconic bikes for Royal Enfield. In India, the Classic 350 is more than a machine, it’s an emotion.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 looks akin to its single-cylinder sibling, the Classic 350, but brings two cylinders and twin silencers. The fuel tank is a 14.8-litre unit and the Classic 650 is available in four colour options, Black Chrome, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Vallam Red, and Teal. The bike gets an almost all-LED set-up save for the 10-watt bulbs used for the turn-indicators. The chrome model is the top variant, followed by the one with matching body and frame colours while the most accessible option is the one that has the frame finished in black.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 shares its engine with the other 650-cc bikes from Royal Enfield. Here, the 648-cc in-line twin-cylinder SOHC engine makes 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 rides on a 19-inch front wheel with a 100/90-19 tyre and an 18-inch rear wheel with 140/70 R18 rubber. It gets a hydraulic 320-mm disc brake with a twin-piston floating calliper in the front while the rear uses a 300-mm disc brake with a twin-piston, floating calliper. The bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS. For comfort, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 rides on a 43-mm telescopic fork in the front which gives the wheel a travel of 120 mm while a twin-shock suspension set-up handles the rear, with a wheel travel of 90 mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 243 kg and a seat height of 800 mm making it a relatively accessible bike for riders of various heights.

We like the idea and concept of the Royal Enfield Classic 650, given the on-paper specifications, it is definitely on the heavier side. We have ridden the bike and the link to the First Ride review is mentioned below.

Also read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review