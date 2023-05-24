Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Stripe Livery in Iceberg White for Ducati Supersport 950 S

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati Supersport 950 S has been unveiled with the road sports bike getting a new colour scheme.

Adding an exciting twist to its sleek design, the Ducati Supersport 950 S mid-range sports bike now feature a new “Stripe Livery” fairing and glossy black wheels with a Ducati red tag in the update.

The Stripe Livery has an angular Ducati Red stripe with a thicker grey stripe runnning in parallel below the red sttipe, placed along the sides of the front mudguard, extending rearward on the fairing, running along the air-vents, culminating in perfect harmony with the red trellis frame. This dynamic combination enhances the allure of the “Iceberg White” fairing.

The design aesthetics of this bike have reference of Panigale V4. The full-LED headlamp equipped with daytime lights recalls the sharp light signature, and the new side air-vents are reminiscent of the double extractors on the Panigale V4. The lower fairing extends to the dual exhaust cans on the side, hiding the mechanical components, and giving the bike the sporty elegance of track bikes.

The Ducati SuperSport 950 S is powered by the 937-cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine delivering maximum power of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. This bike comes with a six-speed gearbox with an up- and down quickshifter and a slipper clutch. It also gets fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension at the front and rear, a lightweight single-sided aluminium swingarm, and a trellis frame fixed to the engine.

The Ducati SuperSport 950 S is safe and comfortable to ride with modern and refined Ducati technology. The electronic package of the SuperSport 950 S includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), in addition to the 4.3-inch full-TFT display and the Ducati Multimedia System.

The standard Supersport 950 is available in the classic Ducati Red livery.

Story: Aswin Sreenivasan

Also Read: Tripper Navigation for Royal Enfield 650 Twins

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Simple One Launched in India
Geoffrey Emmanuel in FIM World Championship JuniorGP
Harley-Davidson X440 July Launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap