Tripper Navigation for the Royal Enfield 650 Twins may soon be a reality because both the Interceptor and Continental GT could be equipped with the unit as an accessory.

Unlike the Super Meteor 650, Tripper Navigation for Royal Enfield 650 Twins will be offered as an option rather than as standard. The navigation pod is expected to be priced around Rs 5,000 and from the images we have seen so far, the pod will be placed between the tachometer and speedometer that is present on the current layout. Looks are perceptive, but this should go well with the design of the chrome-rim circular pods.

Powered by Google, the Tripper navigation uses the Royal Enfield app to help set the route and waypoints. The pod shows your primary direction, the distance to the next turn and the distance left till the destination. Using the app, you can also share the route with your friends by using the ”sharing your itinerary” feature. You can also switch between day and night modes and stay connected while riding; the pod will also show you incoming call alerts.

The 650 Twins also received some updates recently, including alloy wheels, new switchgear and even LED headlights. Besides the Tripper Navigation, the bikes will also receive LED indicators as part of the optional accessories.

Currently, it is unsure whether this navigation pod can be retro-fitted on the earlier 650 Twins, but there should be a solution soon.

Story: Alshin Thomas

