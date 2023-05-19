Kabira Mobility Unveiled the KM5000



Kabira Mobility have unveiled the KM5000, an electric bike which incorporates India’s first single-

sided swing arm in an electric bike.

This cruiser design, combined with a patented mid-drive powertrain developed in collaboration with DeltaEV, allows riders to achieve a claimed top speed of up to 188 km/h, making it the fastest electric bike on Indian roads to date, as per the company.



Powering the KM5000 is a 11.6-kWh, water-cooled, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack, developed by Kabira Mobility’s technical experts. This battery system offers a claimed range of 344 km on a single charge. The KM5000 offers two charging options. The high-speed boost charger can charge the vehicle from 0 to 80 per cent in under two hours, while the standard charger allows for overnight charging.

The bike features a seven-inch smart touch screen digital dash with 4G connectivity. It offers turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and displays comprehensive vehicle information. Additionally, it provides battery health and smart diagnostic features to ensure the bike remains in perfect condition.



The KM5000 is equipped with dual front and single rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The bike is equipped with Showa’s inverted front forks and Nitrox rear suspensions. The KM5000 is packed with smart features such as a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), saree guard, park assist, fall sensors and more. It also boasts LED projector headlamps for improved visibility and indicators with DRLs.



Kabira Mobility allow riders to configure their KM5000 according to their preferences. Furthermore, the company plans to launch a range of accessories that will enable users to personalize their ride even further.



The KM5000 is available in three colors: Midnight Grey, Deep Khaki, and Aquamarine, with price starting from Rs 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is expected to be launched in September 2023, with deliveries commencing next year.