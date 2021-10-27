Sponsored: Celebrating a majestic first year. The first of many to come.

Honda BigWing’s premium motorcycle H’ness CB350 has completed a successful 1st year on the roads of India.

Adored by the riders and admired even by the harshest critics, the motorcycle saw a meteoric rise in popularity over the year after its launch.

During this year, Honda BigWing has been working on a strong sales & service dealer network across India. 75+ touchpoints have already been initiated. The motorcycle giant also has plans to open more showrooms citing the love it has received for its premium motorcycles, especially the H’ness CB350.

The 350cc motorcycle also featured on a popular show on MX Player titled ‘100KM Club’ and was also part of the journey by India’s famous anchor duo Rocky and Mayur on their show #RoadTrippinwithRnM.

Over the year, the H’ness community grew stronger with rides all over India, especially the H’ness Sunchasers ride across the diverse terrains of Arunachal and the positive reception of the H’ness CB350 proves that it will keep on rising, year after year.