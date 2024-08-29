Spec Comparo: Yezdi Adventure v Rivals

Bike India

If you have been on the lookout for a new adventure bike, and confusion has gotten the better of you, then look no further. We’ve curated some of the best entry-level adventure-tourers currently on sale in the country. With the launch of the new Yezdi Adventure, the company aim to take a big bite out of the adventure-touring segment. Being the most accessible bike on the list, it is time to see how well it fares in the other aspects against its key rivals.

MotorcycleYezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450Suzuki V-strom SXKTM 250 Adventure
PriceFrom Rs 2.10 lakhFrom Rs 2.85 lakhRs 2.14 lakhRs 2.49 lakh
Engine334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder452-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder248.76-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
Power29.6 hp40 hp26.5 hp30 hp
Torque29.8 Nm40 Nm22.2 Nm24 Nm
GearboxSix-speedSix-speedSix-speedSix-speed

The new Yezdi Adventure is the most accessible of the lot, with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 topping the charts. But when it comes to outright power and torque figures, the Himalayan 450 is unmatched. All the bikes come with a six-speed gearbox.

MotorcycleYezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450Suzuki V-strom SXKTM 250 Adventure
FrameDouble CradleTwin Spar TubularDiamondSplit-Trellis Tubular
Weight187 kg196 kg (wet)167 kg (kerb)177 kg (kerb)
Seat Height815 mm825 mm standard, adjustable (805 to 845 mm)835 mm855 mm
Front SuspensionTelescopic forkUSD forkTelescopic forkUSD fork
Rear SuspensionPreload-adjustable monoshockPreload-adjustable monoshockMonoshockPreload-adjustable monoshock
Front Brake320-mm disc320-mm disc300-mm disc320-mm disc
Rear Brake240-mm disc270-mm disc220-mm disc230-mm disc
Front Tyre90/90-21, tube type90/90-21, tube type100/90-19, tubeless100/90-19, tubeless
Rear Tyre130/80-17, tube type140/80-17, tube type140/70-17, tubeless130/80-18, tubeless
Tank Capacity15.5-litre17-litre12-litre14.5-litre

The Yezdi Adventure has the lowest seat height as standard, while the Himalayan’s can be adjusted to a lower height if you choose that option during your purchase. Both the Himalayan and the KTM 250 Adventure boast a USD fork at the front. The Himalayan is the undisputed king when it comes to fuel capacity as it can hold 17 litres of petrol. Both the Himalayan and the Yezdi Adventure miss out on tubless tyres. The 250 Adventure and the V-strom SX get alloy wheels and are therefore tubeless.

