Spec Comparo: Yezdi Adventure v Rivals

If you have been on the lookout for a new adventure bike, and confusion has gotten the better of you, then look no further. We’ve curated some of the best entry-level adventure-tourers currently on sale in the country. With the launch of the new Yezdi Adventure, the company aim to take a big bite out of the adventure-touring segment. Being the most accessible bike on the list, it is time to see how well it fares in the other aspects against its key rivals.
|Motorcycle
|Yezdi Adventure
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Suzuki V-strom SX
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Price
|From Rs 2.10 lakh
|From Rs 2.85 lakh
|Rs 2.14 lakh
|Rs 2.49 lakh
|Engine
|334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|452-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder
|248.76-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|29.6 hp
|40 hp
|26.5 hp
|30 hp
|Torque
|29.8 Nm
|40 Nm
|22.2 Nm
|24 Nm
|Gearbox
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
The new Yezdi Adventure is the most accessible of the lot, with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 topping the charts. But when it comes to outright power and torque figures, the Himalayan 450 is unmatched. All the bikes come with a six-speed gearbox.
|Motorcycle
|Yezdi Adventure
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Suzuki V-strom SX
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Frame
|Double Cradle
|Twin Spar Tubular
|Diamond
|Split-Trellis Tubular
|Weight
|187 kg
|196 kg (wet)
|167 kg (kerb)
|177 kg (kerb)
|Seat Height
|815 mm
|825 mm standard, adjustable (805 to 845 mm)
|835 mm
|855 mm
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic fork
|USD fork
|Telescopic fork
|USD fork
|Rear Suspension
|Preload-adjustable monoshock
|Preload-adjustable monoshock
|Monoshock
|Preload-adjustable monoshock
|Front Brake
|320-mm disc
|320-mm disc
|300-mm disc
|320-mm disc
|Rear Brake
|240-mm disc
|270-mm disc
|220-mm disc
|230-mm disc
|Front Tyre
|90/90-21, tube type
|90/90-21, tube type
|100/90-19, tubeless
|100/90-19, tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|130/80-17, tube type
|140/80-17, tube type
|140/70-17, tubeless
|130/80-18, tubeless
|Tank Capacity
|15.5-litre
|17-litre
|12-litre
|14.5-litre
The Yezdi Adventure has the lowest seat height as standard, while the Himalayan’s can be adjusted to a lower height if you choose that option during your purchase. Both the Himalayan and the KTM 250 Adventure boast a USD fork at the front. The Himalayan is the undisputed king when it comes to fuel capacity as it can hold 17 litres of petrol. Both the Himalayan and the Yezdi Adventure miss out on tubless tyres. The 250 Adventure and the V-strom SX get alloy wheels and are therefore tubeless.
Leave a Reply