Spec Comparo: Yezdi Adventure v Rivals





If you have been on the lookout for a new adventure bike, and confusion has gotten the better of you, then look no further. We’ve curated some of the best entry-level adventure-tourers currently on sale in the country. With the launch of the new Yezdi Adventure, the company aim to take a big bite out of the adventure-touring segment. Being the most accessible bike on the list, it is time to see how well it fares in the other aspects against its key rivals.

Motorcycle Yezdi Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Suzuki V-strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Price From Rs 2.10 lakh From Rs 2.85 lakh Rs 2.14 lakh Rs 2.49 lakh Engine 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 452-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder 248.76-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Power 29.6 hp 40 hp 26.5 hp 30 hp Torque 29.8 Nm 40 Nm 22.2 Nm 24 Nm Gearbox Six-speed Six-speed Six-speed Six-speed

The new Yezdi Adventure is the most accessible of the lot, with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 topping the charts. But when it comes to outright power and torque figures, the Himalayan 450 is unmatched. All the bikes come with a six-speed gearbox.





Motorcycle Yezdi Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Suzuki V-strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Frame Double Cradle Twin Spar Tubular Diamond Split-Trellis Tubular Weight 187 kg 196 kg (wet) 167 kg (kerb) 177 kg (kerb) Seat Height 815 mm 825 mm standard, adjustable (805 to 845 mm) 835 mm 855 mm Front Suspension Telescopic fork USD fork Telescopic fork USD fork Rear Suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Front Brake 320-mm disc 320-mm disc 300-mm disc 320-mm disc Rear Brake 240-mm disc 270-mm disc 220-mm disc 230-mm disc Front Tyre 90/90-21, tube type 90/90-21, tube type 100/90-19, tubeless 100/90-19, tubeless Rear Tyre 130/80-17, tube type 140/80-17, tube type 140/70-17, tubeless 130/80-18, tubeless Tank Capacity 15.5-litre 17-litre 12-litre 14.5-litre

The Yezdi Adventure has the lowest seat height as standard, while the Himalayan’s can be adjusted to a lower height if you choose that option during your purchase. Both the Himalayan and the KTM 250 Adventure boast a USD fork at the front. The Himalayan is the undisputed king when it comes to fuel capacity as it can hold 17 litres of petrol. Both the Himalayan and the Yezdi Adventure miss out on tubless tyres. The 250 Adventure and the V-strom SX get alloy wheels and are therefore tubeless.