Spec Comparo: Suzuki GSX-8R v Triumph Daytona 660 v Honda CBR650R







The Suzuki GSX-8R has arrived on Indian shores and it faces heavy competition in its segment as well as from above and below its weight class. Here’s how it holds its own specification-wise against two of its competitors, the Triumph Daytona 660 and the Honda CBR650R.

Powertrain Suzuki GSX-8R Triumph Daytona 660 Honda CBR650R Type Liquid cooled, DOHC, parallel twin Liquid cooled, DOHC, inline-3 cylinder Liquid cooled, DOHC, inline-4 cylinder Capacity 776 cc 660 cc 649 cc Power 82.9 hp @ 8,500 rpm 95 hp @ 11,250 rpm 95.2 hp @ 12,000 rpm Torque 78 Nm @ 6,300 rpm 69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm 63 Nm @ 9,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The Daytona and CBR immediately have a power advantage over the Suzuki as well as one and two more cylinders respectively. Peak power does come significantly earlier in the GSX-8R at 8,500 rpm compared to 11,250 rpm and 12,000 rpm in the Triumph and Honda. The Suzuki has the most torque among these three at 78 Nm and it is also delivered at the lowest rpm among the three.

Dimensions Suzuki GSX-8R Triumph Daytona 660 Honda CBR650R Kerb weight 205 kg 201 kg 209 kg Seat height 810 mm 810 mm 810 mm Wheelbase 1,465 mm 1,426 mm 1,450 mm Ground clearance 145 mm 140 mm 130 mm Fuel capacity 14 litres 14 litres 15.4 litres

Seat heights are identical in all three of these motorcycles. The CBR weighs the most here at 209 kg, which is 4 kg and 8 kg heavier than the GSX-8R and Daytona 660 respectively. It also has the largest fuel tank capacity.

Brakes and tyres Suzuki GSX-8R Triumph Daytona 660 Honda CBR650R Front brake 310-mm twin discs 310-mm twin discs 310-mm twin discs Rear brake 240-mm disc 220-mm disc 240-mm disc Front tyre 120/70 ZR17 120/70 ZR17 120/70 ZR17 Rear tyre 180/55 ZR17 180/55 ZR17 180/55 ZR17

All three bikes get identically sized twin-disc setups up-front and single discs at the back with the Triumph having a slightly smaller rear rotor at 220 mm. Tyre sizes are exactly the same for all the bikes here, front and back.

Price Suzuki GSX-8R Triumph Daytona 660 Honda CBR650R Ex-showroom Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.72 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh

All these motorcycles sit in between 9 and 10 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) but offer different kinds of value propositions for what they offer. The GSX-8R comes across as an expensive offering here, considering that you can get more powerful bikes with a higher cylinder-count for not that much more money.

That said, it’s never a good idea to rule out any motorcycle based on specs since all of them provide diverse and interesting riding experiences and only a proper test ride will tell you which bike you enjoy the most.

