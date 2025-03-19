Bike India

Spec Comparo: Suzuki GSX-8R v Triumph Daytona 660 v Honda CBR650R

The Suzuki GSX-8R has arrived on Indian shores and it faces heavy competition in its segment as well as from above and below its weight class. Here’s how it holds its own specification-wise against two of its competitors, the Triumph Daytona 660 and the Honda CBR650R.

PowertrainSuzuki GSX-8RTriumph Daytona 660Honda CBR650R
TypeLiquid cooled, DOHC, parallel twinLiquid cooled, DOHC, inline-3 cylinderLiquid cooled, DOHC, inline-4 cylinder
Capacity776 cc660 cc649 cc
Power82.9 hp @ 8,500 rpm95 hp @ 11,250 rpm95.2 hp @ 12,000 rpm
Torque78 Nm @ 6,300 rpm69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm63 Nm @ 9,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed6-speed6-speed

The Daytona and CBR immediately have a power advantage over the Suzuki as well as one and two more cylinders respectively. Peak power does come significantly earlier in the GSX-8R at 8,500 rpm compared to 11,250 rpm and 12,000 rpm in the Triumph and Honda. The Suzuki has the most torque among these three at 78 Nm and it is also delivered at the lowest rpm among the three.

DimensionsSuzuki GSX-8RTriumph Daytona 660Honda CBR650R
Kerb weight205 kg201 kg209 kg
Seat height810 mm810 mm810 mm
Wheelbase1,465 mm1,426 mm1,450 mm
Ground clearance145 mm140 mm130 mm
Fuel capacity14 litres14 litres15.4 litres

Seat heights are identical in all three of these motorcycles. The CBR weighs the most here at 209 kg, which is 4 kg and 8 kg heavier than the GSX-8R and Daytona 660 respectively. It also has the largest fuel tank capacity.

Brakes and tyresSuzuki GSX-8RTriumph Daytona 660Honda CBR650R
Front brake310-mm twin discs310-mm twin discs310-mm twin discs
Rear brake240-mm disc220-mm disc240-mm disc
Front tyre120/70 ZR17120/70 ZR17120/70 ZR17
Rear tyre180/55 ZR17180/55 ZR17180/55 ZR17

All three bikes get identically sized twin-disc setups up-front and single discs at the back with the Triumph having a slightly smaller rear rotor at 220 mm. Tyre sizes are exactly the same for all the bikes here, front and back.

PriceSuzuki GSX-8RTriumph Daytona 660Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroomRs 9.25 lakhRs 9.72 lakhRs 9.99 lakh

All these motorcycles sit in between 9 and 10 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) but offer different kinds of value propositions for what they offer. The GSX-8R comes across as an expensive offering here, considering that you can get more powerful bikes with a higher cylinder-count for not that much more money. 

That said, it’s never a good idea to rule out any motorcycle based on specs since all of them provide diverse and interesting riding experiences and only a proper test ride will tell you which bike you enjoy the most.

