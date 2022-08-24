Spec Comparo: Hunter v FZ-25 v Gixxer 250 v Ronin

Having trouble finding the right bike which can serve for both city riding and cruising? Here we have the full specification comparison of four bikes which you can get your hands on.



Below are the detailed head-to head specs for the four bikes:



Motorcycle RE Hunter 350 TVS Ronin TD Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 Engine Two-valve, SOHC

single-cylinder Four-valve, SOHC

single-cylinder Four-valve, SOHC

single-cylinder Two-valve, SOHC

single-cylinder Displacement 349.3 cc 225.9 cc 249.0 cc 249.0 cc Cooling Air-cooled Air-cooled with oil cooler Oil-cooled Air-cooled with oil cooler Power (hp) 20.4 @ 6,100 rpm 20.4 @ 7,750 rpm 26.5 @ 9,300 rpm 20.8 @ 8,000 rpm Torque (Nm) 27 @ 4,000 rpm 19.93 @ 3,750 rpm 22.2 @ 7,300 rpm 20.1 @ 6,000 rpm Gearbox Five-speed Five-speed Six-speed Five-speed

The newly launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has already gained the attention of the mid-size touring bike among riders. Among these four, the Hunter 350 has got the highest displacement. The bike is very nimble and very different from the existing range of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Though the bike appears heavy when we look at the numbers, it feels very light during the city rides. The refined 349-cc engine makes 20.4 hp and 27 Nm spread across a wide rev range and is hard to stall even in higher gears when in the city. The engine has got enough torque to have fun at low revs in the city, too. Only the Hunter 350 has twin rear shock-absorbers but they take care of ride quality, including potholes, in the city and provide good stability on the highways.

The TVS Ronin 250 TD is agile while maintaining a friendly power delivery. It is powered by a 225.9-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which also gets an oil-cooler, that makes 20.4 hp and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and, we could say, the lack of a sixth gear limits its touring potential. The new Ronin is TVS Motor Company’s first-ever neo-retro scrambler-style motorcycle. The cradle frame makes for good rigidity.

After the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 broke cover in 2019, it was about time Suzuki came up with the naked version–the Suzuki Gixxer 250. Fundamentally, the Gixxer 250 looks more or less identical to its younger sibling, the Gixxer 155. The Gixxer has got 26.5 hp, the most power among the four bikes here and offers good top-end grunt on the highway. It carries forward the same LED headlamp, chiselled fuel tank, dual muffler exhaust and the split seat set-up. Being a naked motorcycle, the Gixxer 250 also gets a single-piece handlebar for a comfortable riding position over long commutes. The Gixxer 250 with its six-speed gearbox allows for one to effortlessly cruise on the highway.



Motorcycle RE Hunter 350 TVS Ronin TD Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 Frame Split downtube Cradle Diamond Diamond Weight (kg) 177 159 156 153 Front suspension Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Rear suspension Twin shock-absorbers Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front brake 300-mm disc 300-mm disc 300-mm disc 282-mm disc Rear brake 270-mm disc 240-mm disc 220-mm disc 220-mm disc Front tyre 100/80-17 110/70-17 110/70 R17 100/80-17 Rear tyre 120/80-17 130/70-17 150/60 R17 140/70-17 Tank (litres) 13 14 12 14



Talking about the Yamaha FZ25, the bike is easy in traffic and provides a good and a relaxed riding posture even being a “streetfighter”. The overall design of the motorcycle is similar to the FZ series, but it gets a larger-capacity engine and few additional features. The FZ25 sports a striking front end design with the stare-back LED headlamp and muscular fuel tank with shrouds. The bike has been given Yamaha’s trusted Blue Core technology and that helps to deliver an overall considerably decent fuel economy of 35 km/l in mixed highway and city riding conditions. Seeing the success of the FZ16, and the radically expanding two-wheeler Indian market, the Yamaha FZ25 is expected to carry forward the success story of its smaller sibling. The FZ25 packs a more powerful and refined engine, and is overall a very modern looking motorcycle.



Here are the ex-showroom prices for these four bikes which can help decide which one to go for.



Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Rs 1,49,900 to Rs 1,66,319

TVS Ronin: Rs 1,49,000 to Rs 1,68,750

Suzuki Gixxer 250: Rs 1,75,665 to Rs 1,80,583



Yamaha FZ25: Rs 1,47,685 to Rs 1,52,182



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

