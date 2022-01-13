Spec Comparison: Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS

Adventure motorcycles have become the talk of the town. From the current crop, Royal Enfield sparked this cult with the Himalayan that has been a successful model for the brand. However, quite a few manufacturers also wanted to have a piece of this pie. While the veteran is the Himalayan, one of the most iconic motorcycle brands – Yezdi have made a comeback and this time with not one but three bikes, one of which is the Adventure (read more here), which slots right into this segment. As budget has been a constraint on the budding enthusiasts of our country, here are a few options that you can consider while dipping your toes into the adventure-touring segment.

Engine:

Motorcycle Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251 Hero XPulse 200 4V BMW G 310 GS Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC Displacement (cc) 334 250 249 199.6 313 411 Cooling Liquid cooled Liquid cooled Liquid cooled Air-cooled with oil cooler Liquid cooled Air-cooled with oil cooler Power (hp) 30.2 30 25.8 19.1 34 24.3 Torque (Nm) 29.9 24 21.1 17.35 28 32 Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 5-speed 6-speed 5-speed

While all motorcycles come with a single-cylinder, the BMW G 310 GS is the most powerful among the lot. However, when it comes to torque, the Himalayan takes the top spot, pounding out 32 Nm.

Equipment:

Motorcycle Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251 Hero XPulse 200 4V BMW G 310 GS Royal Enfield Himalayan Frame Double cradle Steel trellis Steel trellis Diamond Steel Trellis Split double cradle Wheelbase (mm) 1465 1430 1390 1410 NA 1465 Weight (kg) 188 177 164 158 169.5 199 Suspension (front) Telescopic USD USD Telescopic USD Telescopic Suspension (rear) Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Brakes (front) 320 mm disc 320 mm disc 280 mm disc 276 mm petal disc 300 mm disc 300 mm disc Brakes (rear) 240 mm disc 230 mm disc 240 mm disc 220 mm disc 240 mm disc 240 mm disc Tyre (front) 90/90-21 100/90-19 110/70-17 90/90-21 110/80-R19 90/90-21 Tyre (rear) 130/80-17 130/80-17 150/60-17 120/80-18 150/70-R17 120-90-17 Tank Capacity (litres) 15.5 14.5 18 13 11 15

While the Yezdi and Royal Enfield are exactly the same in terms of wheelbase, the Benelli TRK 251 gets the shortest one in this comparo. Coming to the weight, the Himalayan tips the scales at 199 kg, making it the heaviest of the lot while the tiny Xpulse 200 4V weights a scant 158 kg. As for the tank capacity, the Benelli gets the largest tank in the dogfight – an 18-litre unit while the BMW G 310 GS gets an eleven-litre unit.

Price:

Bike Name Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251 Hero XPulse 200 4V BMW G 310 GS Royal Enfield Himalayan Price (INR, ex-showroom) Rs 2.10 lakh Rs 2.35 lakh Rs 2.51 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh Rs 3.05 lakh Rs 2.14 lakh

And finally comes the price, the BMW tops this chart with its price at over three lakh rupees. Which one of these would be your pick?