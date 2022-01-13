Bike India

Spec Comparison: Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS

Adventure motorcycles have become the talk of the town. From the current crop, Royal Enfield sparked this cult with the Himalayan that has been a successful model for the brand. However, quite a few manufacturers also wanted to have a piece of this pie. While the veteran is the Himalayan, one of the most iconic motorcycle brands – Yezdi have made a comeback and this time with not one but three bikes, one of which is the Adventure (read more here), which slots right into this segment. As budget has been a constraint on the budding enthusiasts of our country, here are a few options that you can consider while dipping your toes into the adventure-touring segment. 

Engine:

MotorcycleYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureBenelli TRK 251Hero XPulse 200 4VBMW G 310 GSRoyal Enfield Himalayan
Engine Single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHCSingle-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHCSingle-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHCSingle-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHCSingle-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHCSingle-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC
Displacement (cc)334250249199.6313411
CoolingLiquid cooledLiquid cooledLiquid cooledAir-cooled with oil coolerLiquid cooledAir-cooled with oil cooler
Power (hp)30.23025.819.13424.3
Torque (Nm)29.92421.117.352832
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed5-speed6-speed5-speed

While all motorcycles come with a single-cylinder, the BMW G 310 GS is the most powerful among the lot. However, when it comes to torque, the Himalayan takes the top spot, pounding out 32 Nm. 

Equipment:

MotorcycleYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureBenelli TRK 251Hero XPulse 200 4VBMW G 310 GSRoyal Enfield Himalayan
FrameDouble cradleSteel trellisSteel trellisDiamondSteel TrellisSplit double cradle
Wheelbase (mm)1465143013901410NA1465
Weight (kg)188177164158169.5199
Suspension (front)Telescopic USD USDTelescopicUSD Telescopic
Suspension (rear)MonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
Brakes (front)320 mm disc320 mm disc280 mm disc276 mm petal disc300 mm disc300 mm disc
Brakes (rear)240 mm disc230 mm disc240 mm disc220 mm disc240 mm disc240 mm disc
Tyre (front)90/90-21100/90-19110/70-1790/90-21110/80-R1990/90-21
Tyre (rear)130/80-17130/80-17150/60-17120/80-18150/70-R17120-90-17
Tank Capacity (litres)15.514.518131115

While the Yezdi and Royal Enfield are exactly the same in terms of wheelbase, the Benelli TRK 251 gets the shortest one in this comparo. Coming to the weight, the Himalayan tips the scales at 199 kg, making it the heaviest of the lot while the tiny Xpulse 200 4V weights a scant 158 kg. As for the tank capacity, the Benelli gets the largest tank in the dogfight – an 18-litre unit while the BMW G 310 GS gets an eleven-litre unit. 

Price:

Bike NameYezdi AdventureKTM 250 AdventureBenelli TRK 251Hero XPulse 200 4VBMW G 310 GSRoyal Enfield Himalayan
Price (INR, ex-showroom) Rs 2.10 lakhRs 2.35 lakhRs 2.51 lakhRs 1.30 lakhRs 3.05 lakhRs 2.14 lakh

And finally comes the price, the BMW tops this chart with its price at over three lakh rupees. Which one of these would be your pick?

