Yezdi Motorcycles India Launch

Yezdi Motorcycles India have been given a new lease of life under the Classic Legends umbrella and today they launched not one but three new motorcycles; the Roadster, the Scrambler and the Adventure.

Yezdi Roadster: Engine specs and pricing

Of the trio, the Roadster is the most accessible and the most road-biased motorcycle. It is priced from Rs 1.98 lakh for the Smoke Grey Dark model to Rs 2.06 lakh for the Chrome options, with a total of five paint schemes to choose from; prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Aesthetically, the Roadster fits its image rather well with a low-slung stance and minimal, yet tasteful, stylng elements. The front wheel is an 18-inch alloy while the rear is a 17-incher and both run tubeless MRF rubber. Yezdi enthusiasts can heave a sigh of relief because like its predecessors, this motorcycle also has twin exhausts that run down the sides to end in sleek twin-barrel exhausts. Within the double cradle frame sits the 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that we have seen in the Jawa Perak. Interestingly, Yezdi have tuned this engine slightly differently for each of their three motorcycles. In the Roadster, it develops 29.7 hp at 7,300 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 6,500 rpm, and it is mated to a six-speed transmission.











The Roadster clears the ground by a cool 175 mm which should be adequate for most well-paved surfaces while the suspension is managed by a telescopic fork at the front (135 mm travel) and twin shock absorbers at the rear (100 mm travel). The braking is managed by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm disc at the rear, both supplemented with the safety of Continental ABS.

Yezdi Scrambler: India specs and price structure

The second model in the Yezdi Motorycles India line-up is the Scrambler. This is, in my opinion, the best-looking motorcycle of the trio and Yezdi have paid a lot of attention to detail to make sure that this model has styling elements that contribute to its retro-modern character while retaining a contemporary connection to the scramblers of the past century. The headlight guard, front beak, fuel tank and seat are all cases in point. One of the Scrambler’s key features is that it does not get two exhaust ports like the Roadster, yet it has twin silencers. The single bend pipe on the right-hand-side of the motorcycle leads into a 1-into-2 set-up under the chassis and ends in a pair of polished silencers.













In the Scrambler, the 334-cc engine produces 29.1 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.2 Nm at 6,750 rpm while boasting of the flattest torque curve between the three. Yes, this one also gets a six-speed transmission. A 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch (both spoked wheels with MRF tyres) rear complete the scrambler’s looks while a 200-mm ground clearance seems competent for most fun-focussed excursions off-road. Suspension travel at the front is 150 mm while the rear is 130 mm and the brake set-up is the same as the Roadster with one twist. The Scrambler is equipped with three ABS modes; Road, Off-road and Rain. This motorcycle is priced from Rs 2.05 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.11 lakh for the top model with four choices on offer in total; prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yezdi Adventure: Specs, Price and Details

Completing their catalogue is the Adventure that we have seen numerous spy shots of. Of the three, the Adventure has the most familiar styling and the motorcycle we got to see was fully-equipped to go in search of new adventure. By the way, the exhaust routing is different in this one too. Just a regular single exhaust here. The rugged and functional design seems capable of handling the rough stuff and Yezdi have supplemented its touring credentials with a variety of accessories; jerry cans, panniers, top box and auxillary lights to name a few. It is also the most powerful motorcycle here with 30.2 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 29.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Predictably, this motorcycle has the highest ground clearance at 220 mm with 200 mm travel at the front and 180 mm travel at the rear. As expected, the front wheel is 21 inches while the rear is a 17-incher. However, unlike the other two motorcycles, this one gets CEAT tyres. Pricing for the Adventure begins at Rs 2.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.19 lakh for the fully-loaded model; prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.













Unfortunately, we cannot tell you how any of these motorcycles sound because we did not get a chance to start them up but we will surely cover that in the first ride review. Watch this space.

Also Read: 250-cc ADV spec comparison

Story: Joshua Varghese