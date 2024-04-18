Bike India

Savsol Lubricants Revamp Brand; Sign Sidharth Malhotra

Savsol Lubricants have announced Bollywood youth icon Sidharth Malhotra as their brand ambassador in a major brand revamp, while also revealing advanced technological innovations.

Savsol Lubricants, a leading player in automotive and industrial lubricants, announced the launch of Savsol Ester 5, a pioneering range of lubricants with cutting edge technology set to transform product lines and the lubricants market.

Alongside this significant introduction, Savsol Lubricants also announced the signing of Bollywood youth icon Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador. With this strategic move, the company aims to enhance its brand visibility and reach while also forging a stronger bond with customers and consumers. The partnership with Sidharth marks an important milestone in Savsol’s journey to introduce the most advanced range of products under the Savsol Ester 5 brand name.

Gautam N Mehra, Chairman and MD, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our path-breaking Ester fluid technology, with a range of Ester products, that will set new benchmarks in the lubricants industry. With Sidharth Malhotra on board, we are poised to achieve new heights of excellence and continue to deliver exceptional products and experiences for our customers.”

“Our commitment to innovation compels us to constantly push boundaries and redefine industry standards. Savsol Ester 5 is a range with revolutionary lubricant technology containing Esters that underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. After years of R&D efforts we are proud to be able to deliver this advanced chemistry across a product range, optimized for the everyday commuter”, said Sidharth G Mehra, Executive Director, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

On his appointment as brand ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra remarked, “I am delighted to partner with Savsol Lubricants and further its commitment to offering consumers a distinctive automotive driving experience. The collaboration with an innovative brand such as Savsol aligns with my pursuit of excellence, and I look forward to embarking on this journey together.”

The partnership with the celebrated actor is a reflection of Savsol’s forward-thinking vision rooted in innovation and technology. With Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador, Savsol aim to extend their reach to a broader audience, while consolidating their reputation as the preferred choice for cutting-edge lubricants and services.

