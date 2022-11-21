Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch in January 2023

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is set to be launched in India in January 2023. The first unveiling was at EICMA and it has now been revealed at Rider Mania in Goa. It gets a new Showa USD unit and a new chassis.

The pre-bookings were open for the participants at the event. Mass bookings will happen after the motorcycle is launched next year. The Super Meteor 650 will get a full-LED headlamp unit, same instrument cluster as the Meteor 350 along with an off-set tripper navigation pod as standard. The bike will be offered in two variants – Standard and Tourer, and in three paint schemes – Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The Celestial option is exclusive to the Tourer variant only. The Tourer variant sports a larger windscreen, a large pillion seat squab and a backrest for the pillion rider as well. Whereas, the Standard ditches the backrest and makes do with a smaller windscreen and a narrower seat for the pillion rider. Customers can personalize their Super Meteor 650 with a gamut of accessories offered by the company and this remains the case for all the bikes from the RE stable.

The all new chassis holds the same 648-cc engine that makes 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque while mated to a six-speed transmission but the mapping has been revised to cater to the relaxed riding nature. The foot-pegs are forward-set and the rake has been adjusted further to accommodate a relaxed rider triangle. The seat height is 740 mm, welcoming for riders of all shapes and sizes and ground clearance stands at 135 mm. It also gets a 15.7-litre tank and tips the scales at 241 kg (kerb weight).

The bike can be expected to have a sticker price significantly dearer than the outgoing Continental GT. We can expect a price tag almost touching the Rs-4-lakh mark, making it the most expensive RE bike on offer.



Story: Sumesh Soman



