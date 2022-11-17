QJ Motorcycles Launched

Adishwar Auto Ride India has announced pricing for the SRC 250 and SRC 500 (Classic model line), followed by the Cruise Happy SRV 300 and the Street Naked Sportster SRK 400.

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. recently announced its collaboration with Motor Morini and Zontes. Going forward, the brand will also manufacture and distribute QJ Motor’s product range in India. All 3 brands will be sold through the recently announced multi-brand dealership, Moto Vault.



Zhejiang QJ Motor Co., Ltd. was established in 1985 and belongs to the Geely Group. The company is currently focusing on the development and production of crucial parts for new energy vehicles while continuing to grow its primary business of manufacturing motorcycles. The premium offerings come from the house of recently launched international brand ‘QJ Motor’, which is currently present across more than 130 countries and is known for its engineering and technological advancements. Down below are the specifications of the motorcycle range from QJ Motors.



SRC 250

The SRC 250 offers a nostalgic experience unlike any other and features a timeless aesthetic. The in-line two-cylinder, 249-cc, four-valve, oil-cooled engine is coupled to a five-speed gearbox and generates 17.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 17 Nm at 6,000 rpm, both of which are delivered in a smooth manner. Safety is taken care of by the 280 mm (front) and 240 mm (rear) disc brakes with Dual-channel ABS, while ride quality is maintained by the telescoping front suspension and adjustable rear shocks. Features include a 14-litre fuel tank, an LCD console with an attached USB charger, and a long, flat seat for the added comfort of the pillion. SRC 250 will be available in three colors silver, red and black for the price range of Rs 1,99,000 to Rs 2,10,000 (ex-showroom).



SRC 500

Everywhere you go, the SRC 500 will be noticed for its classic yet exquisite appearance. The 480-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine is engineered to give a surge of 36 Nm peak torque at 4,250 rpm along with a steady power delivery of 25.5 hp at 5,750 rpm. The safety net consists of a 300 horsepower dual-channel ABS engine. 240 mm disc at the back and a disc up front. Additional features include a 15.5 litre fuel tank, dual instrument pods with full LCD displays, and a comfortable seat for the rider and passenger. SRC 500 will be available in three colors silver black, gold black and red white for the price range of Rs 2,69,000 to Rs 2,79,000 (ex-showroom).





SRV 300

With its attractive body lines and 296-cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin motor that is calibrated to produce 26 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm and 30.3 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm, the butch-looking SRV 300 is ready to rule the roost. Dual-channel ABS is used in conjunction with 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes to control braking. With a sure-footed sensation at high speeds, the USD front forks and oil-damped rear shocks guarantee that you are always in control of your ride. A 13.5-litre gasoline tank, LED illumination, dual exhaust pipes, tubeless tyres, and other features are included. SRV 300 will be available in four colors green, orange, red and black from the price range of Rs 3,49,000 to Rs 3,59,000 (ex-showroom).



SRK 400

The SRK 400 is a sportster built for the city with chiselled body lines and an aggressive attitude that will make your pulse beat faster at first sight. At 9,000 rpm, the 400-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line two-cylinder engine is calibrated to produce an exhilarating 40.9 hp of peak power, while 37 Nm of torque are generated at 7,500 rpm. With dual-channel ABS, the front 260 mm twin discs and the rear 240 mm disc can confidently handle emergency scenarios. The off-set rear monoshock and front USD forks provide the ideal level of comfort and control. Features include a 13.5 litre fuel tank, split seats, TFT colour display, dual LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and more. SRK 400 will be available in three colors white, red and black for the price range of Rs 3,59,000 to Rs 3,69,000 (ex-showroom).



For all four variants, bookings begin at Rs 10,000. The items will only be offered for sale at Moto Vault dealerships, an exclusive chain of multi-brand superbike showrooms in India.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

